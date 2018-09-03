Subscribe for 17¢ / day

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3.

BANKS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3. Check with your financial institution for hours.

BUS: No service on Monday, Sept. 3.

MAIL: No mail delivery on Monday, Sept. 3 and post offices are closed.

GARBAGE PICKUP: Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Waterford, and Wind Point — Collection for Monday, Sept. 3 will be delayed by one day. City of Racine — Solid waste/recycling will not be collected on Monday, Sept. 3. Tuesday through Friday collection will be completed as normal.

THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office closed on Monday, Sept. 3. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3333 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.

