RACINE — New and renovated businesses have helped revitalize Downtown Racine in recent years, and labor has played a vital role in making that happen.

Last month, the long-anticipated Hotel Verdant, 500 Main St., opened its doors.

Chartroom restaurant, 209 Dodge St., reopened under new management less than two weeks ago along the Root River.

There are significant future openings on the horizon as well. The Breakwater 233 Apartment building, 233 Lake Ave., is under construction and set to open in 2024.

None of the new and renovated ventures would be possible without laborers.

Monday is Labor Day, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason said organized labor is a crucial part of Racine.

“Labor Day is about honoring the work and contributions of labor unions and workers, especially to our local economy,” Mason wrote in a statement. “What better way to honor them than to support more residents in obtaining union jobs … This Labor Day, let us not forget that labor unions were instrumental in building the middle class of the 20th century. I am excited to see how they continue to strengthen the middle class in the 21st century.”

Mason is proud of the Racine Works ordinance that requires publicly-financed projects, including the Hotel Verdant and Breakwater Apartments, to hire at least 20% of their workers from Racine.

Dan and Ken Kaiser, co-owners of River’s End Management, said they have made a concerted effort to hire local employees with area expertise, including contracting with Katt Construction to renovate Chartroom.

“We just want to be part of the community,” Dan Kaiser said.

The Kaisers purchased 11 acres east of Main Street Bridge in Downtown Racine in February, most of the property being along Dodge Street and Michigan Boulevard with riverfront access.

The Chartroom is the flagship location for the Kaiser’s River’s End development. A second River’s End restaurant, BridgeTender Tavern, is set to open soon at 303 Dodge St.

Ken Kaiser said they aim to open BridgeTender within the next three months.

The two restaurants are operated under the name River’s End Management.

River’s End partners with local businesses as well, such as buying bread from Main Street Bakery to use at Chartroom.

“It supports the city, particularly the downtown area,” Ken Kaiser said.

The Kaisers want to create a welcoming vibe along the Root River and attract more people to Downtown Racine, including from Milwaukee and Chicago.

“We want it to be a destination,” Dan Kaiser said.

Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, does as well.

A main concern Kruse has heard from businesses in recent years is staffing, especially in retail and hospitality.

That has gradually become better in recent years as the area recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kruse believes Downtown Racine is an attractive place to work.

“Downtown is the heart of our city,” Kruse said. “It’s fun, it’s fast-paced, we have more events than we’ve ever had. It’s getting fresh and exciting … I think there’s so much potential for more labor down here.”

River’s End had concerns about finding enough qualified workers for Chartroom but said it has done so.

It currently has about 50 full-time and part-time workers, and that number will be around 70 when BridgeTender opens, according to Tom Landreman, Chartroom and BridgeTender general manager.

Chartroom has “such a talented staff,” Landreman said. “I kind of pinch myself at night thinking how lucky we are, because it was a concern.”

A general concern is downtown businesses closing, but Kruse said only three have shuttered their doors so far in 2023, the fewest to date since 2017.

Kruse thinks there have been so few closures because businesses are “finally getting back to normal” post-pandemic.

Kruse said there have not been as many openings downtown this year compared to 2021 and 2022, but they are impactful openings.

New places like Hotel Verdant are “very promising” and will hopefully be in Racine “for the long-haul,” Kruse said. “They’re really investing on the interior, the exterior, long-term game plan.”

Vero International Cuisine, 211 Sixth St., recently reopened after closing in late 2019.

Vero is across from Monument Square and can help make that “a hub and the nucleus of downtown,” Kruse said.

Kruse thinks that Breakwater 233, which has more than 200 apartments, opening next year will positively impact nearby businesses.

“They bring in an influx of daily revenue, so that’s extremely important for a vital downtown,” Kruse said.

Labor is as well, and it has played a large role in reinvigorating downtown.

