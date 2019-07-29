RACINE — Lockwood Park was a hub of activity Sunday as the sound of shoe leather hitting soccer balls melded with the voices of children and families speaking Spanish, English or a mix of both.
Racine families, mostly from the Latino community, have used the park as a setting to watch their kids play soccer, learn the meaning of competition and find camaraderie in sports.
The parent- and volunteer-operated league, Liga Amateur de Futbol de Racine, which translates to Racine Amateur Soccer League, teaches soccer to kids ages 6 to 14.
Jessica Diaz, a parent and volunteer, said the eight-week league started about 10 years ago but in an on-and-off basis. A group of parents brought it back strong last year.
“We started small and right now we usually have between 300 and 400 people here on and off throughout the day,” Diaz said. “The majority are Racine kids and we do have teams that come from Kenosha and we have invited Milwaukee people. This is inclusive: Whoever wants to come.”
The parents get some help from the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, but often the parents are the ones chipping in to pay the fees for referees, buying snacks and sports drinks for the kids.
They’re even the ones that paint the fields.
“We let these kids know that they matter, that there’s a space for them where they can come and have family time on Sundays,” Diaz said. “They look forward to putting on their uniform Sunday morning, putting on their cleats, tying their shoes and coming down to the field and playing soccer. That’s what they look forward to.”
The league also goes by an informal name: La Liga de Todos, or Everyone’s League.
“It gets competitive and it gives (the kids) an incentive to try hard,” Diaz said. “And then this becomes a family here. This is something where we become friends and everyone becomes a family.”
Public officials invited
On Sunday, the final game of the season, trophies and medals were handed out to the champions and second place teams.
In attendance were Racine County Board Supervisors Eric Hillery and Fabi Maldonado and Racine Alderman Trevor Jung.
“I grew up in this park, literally; I grew up four houses down the road,” Hillery said. “To see people in the park utilizing it for what it’s here for, especially in the city, it’s a great feeling to be included in that.”
Maldonado, one of the few elected officials in Racine County who is bilingual, said it was good to have some public officials available to greet and introduce themselves to families.
“It’s super important to have elected officials in these kinds of situations,” Maldonado said, adding that the officials let the parents know they could reach out to them if they have any problems. “For the Latino community … there’s a lot of distrust with politicians, because in a lot Latin countries sometimes, there’s a lot of corruption. Where we come from, my parents despise politicians and always have.”
Jung said watching the kids play brought back memories of playing with friends when he was their age.
“This is what a healthy community looks like — families coming together to support their kids who are outside, being active,” Jung said, adding it’s good to see the Racine community embrace these families. “Every day, we have to remember that diversity needs to be matched with inclusion, so events like this really represent what it means to embrace the diversity in our community instead of just talking about it.”
Mario Martinez, founder of Amigos de Cesar Chavez Center, didn’t know what to expect when he was invited to participate in the trophy ceremony.
Martinez said he was happy to see the families so involved and have a place to operate this grassroots youth soccer league.
“A lot of times, these types of scenarios empower people to some degree because it changes that discourse that exists right now,” Martinez said. “(The Latino community wants) to be part of a lot of the good that happens here. And there are other cultures that get involved eventually and I think that’s where we start to build that stronger cohesion in the community.”
While the 2019 season is over, Diaz said the families are preparing to start another season this coming Sunday.
Diaz said the parents think maybe, one day, a child from the league “will make it big,” but for now they want the kids to look back at this time with fondness.
“And it starts here in our backyard,” Diaz said. “And it’s literally our backyard. I live two blocks down.”
