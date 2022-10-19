Kyle Rittenhouse launches pro-2nd Amendment YouTube channel

The channel's first video, posted Sunday, includes a clip of the now-19-year-old wearing a "Don't Tread On Me" T-shirt and firing a handgun at targets. A second clip shows Rittenhouse wearing a camouflage shirt while firing what appears to be an automatic rifle from a moving vehicle.
YouTube is the world's most popular online video-sharing platform, with more than 800 million videos uploaded to date. The website is owned by Google.
In 2018, YouTube restricted some gun-related content — the website does not allow videos attempting to sell firearms, and also bans videos teaching how guns can be constructed — but others, like Herrera, have found a profitable virtual home on the platform.
In an advertisement for the not yet released Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot game, the 19-year-old raps about the "laser gun" his avatar is to carry in game.
Rittenhouse has used his fame to become a spokesman for the Second Amendment, appearing at conservative events and on podcasts. In June, he announced he was launching a video game where an animated Rittenhouse controlled by the player uses a "laser gun" to shoot animated turkeys with the words “FAKE NEWS” on them.
Rittenhouse attested he, along with some other young men, were asked by the owners of Kenosha's Car Source to protect their property, although the sons of the owner of Car Source said they never asked for help from the armed group.
IN PHOTOS: Rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal Kenosha shootings destroyed
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics.
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, is introduced to a cheering crowd by Charlie Kirk, middle, founder of Turning Point USA, as Jack Posobiec, left, host of Once America News Network, joins them on stage at a panel discussion at the Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," came a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.