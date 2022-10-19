Kyle Rittenhouse launches pro-2nd Amendment YouTube channel

Kyle Rittenhouse has launched a YouTube channel.

The channel's first video, posted Sunday, includes a clip of the now-19-year-old wearing a "Don't Tread On Me" T-shirt and firing a handgun at targets. A second clip shows Rittenhouse wearing a camouflage shirt while firing what appears to be an automatic rifle from a moving vehicle.

Also in the video, Rittenhouse and Brandon Herrera, a gun rights advocate with more than two million YouTube subscribers, ask watchers to comment with suggestions of what kind of content they want Rittenhouse to share on YouTube.

YouTube is the world's most popular online video-sharing platform, with more than 800 million videos uploaded to date. The website is owned by Google.

In 2018, YouTube restricted some gun-related content — the website does not allow videos attempting to sell firearms, and also bans videos teaching how guns can be constructed — but others, like Herrera, have found a profitable virtual home on the platform.

Kyle Rittenhouse keeping himself in the public eye, launching anti-"Fake News" game In an advertisement for the not yet released Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot game, the 19-year-old raps about the "laser gun" his avatar is to carry in game.

Rittenhouse has used his fame to become a spokesman for the Second Amendment, appearing at conservative events and on podcasts. In June, he announced he was launching a video game where an animated Rittenhouse controlled by the player uses a "laser gun" to shoot animated turkeys with the words “FAKE NEWS” on them.

On the homepage of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, which is being promoted by Rittenhouse's channel, is a smiling picture of the Illinois native next to a request for donations for the "Kyle Rittenhouse Civil Litigation Defense Fund." Rittenhouse said he plans to sue media outlets he believes he was defamed by, which experts legal experts have said have "close to zero" chance of being successful.

Rittenhouse rose to international fame when he was 17 after he shot and killed two men and wounded another man who ran at him near Sheridan Road in Kenosha, on Aug. 25, 2020, during riots two nights after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police officer. He was found not guilty of all charges in a Kenosha trial in November 2021, a courtroom result cheered as a victory for self-defense and gun ownership law.

Rittenhouse attested he, along with some other young men, were asked by the owners of Kenosha's Car Source to protect their property, although the sons of the owner of Car Source said they never asked for help from the armed group.