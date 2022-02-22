Kyle Rittenhouse has 'close to zero' chance to win lawsuits, experts say

Kyle Rittenhouse says he is now fundraising for lawsuits against those who he claims mischaracterized him as a "white supremacist" and "murderer" — including members of the media, actress/comedian Whoopi Goldberg and President Joe Biden.

First Amendment experts say Rittenhouse’s chances winning such lawsuits are a longshot, if that.

Announcement and reaction

“Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” the 19-year-old told Fox News Channel prime-time host Tucker Carlson on Monday evening. “We’re going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable … We’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

According to its website, TMAP is a Nevada-based LLC and "Contributions are not tax-deductable (sic)."

That announcement came accompanied by a social media video that includes clips from various media reports connecting Rittenhouse to white supremacists. The video specifically called out Biden, who prior to being elected accused Donald Trump of having “refused to disavow white supremacists” in a video that included a photograph (taken by a Journal Times reporter) of Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020, the night Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, in Kenosha amid riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

“I think his chances of success are close to zero,” Erik Ugland, associate professor in the college of communication at Marquette University, said of Rittenhouse. “I think the things published about him are reasonable interpretations of the observable facts.”

Kevin Goldberg, a media attorney with 25 years of experience who now works for the Freedom Forum, a nonprofit that educates the public about the First Amendment, said: “I would say he has very little, to no, shot at winning. I will not say zero percent, because I have learned in the law to never say zero percent."

Seven hurdles For an ordinary citizen to win a defamation lawsuit, they need to prove the defendant's statement was all seven of the following things: False

Defamatory

An assertion of fact

Was published

Was about the plaintiff themself

Was published with fault (i.e. with disregard for the truth)

Harmed the plaintiff Since Kyle Rittenhouse would be considered a public figure, he — like any other famous person — would have to prove an even higher level of fault, and must show that the false statement was published with "actual malice." Proving all of that, said Kevin Goldberg, a media attorney with 25 years of experience who now works for the Freedom Forum, is a "nearly insurmountable bar" to reach in court.

Rittenhouse winning any libel suit would be “really, really hard,” said Robert E. Drechsel, professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication.

Public figure

The fact that Rittenhouse is now famous and would be considered a public figure by the court creates “some huge obstacles for him to win any kind of lawsuit,” Dreschel said.

In libel lawsuits, a higher burden of proof must be achieved if the plaintiff is considered a “public figure.” Whereas the average person can win a libel suit if someone publishes something against him “negligently” — i.e., if the publisher was “sloppy or careless with the information,” Ugland said — Rittenhouse, who is now internationally recognized, must prove that the publisher of the inaccurate information acted with “malice.”

“He took an action that put him into the public sphere,” Kevin Goldberg said. Because of that, “the bar to win a defamation lawsuit anywhere the country was taken even higher.”

Because he’s nationally known and has continued to place himself in the public eye, Rittenhouse “is going to have to prove that the people (he’s suing) … either knew they were saying something defamatory or untrue, or had serious doubts about it and went ahead and published it anyway,” according to Dreschel.

That can be almost impossible to prove, Dreschel said, since it would rely on Rittenhouse’s team either:

1. Getting a defendant — whether they be a reporter or Whoopi Goldberg — to admit that they said or wrote something they knew to be untruthful, or

2. Gathering “a really overwhelming package of circumstantial evidence” to show they knew what was being published was incorrect.

White nationalist allegations

At the bar, Rittenhouse posed for photos holding up the “OK” hand gesture with members of the group. That hand gesture has been co-opted by white supremacists, since the gesture loosely forms the shapes of the letters “W” and “P,” referencing “White Power.” However, the hand gesture also has been co-opted by the Proud Boys themselves, a multiracial group while still being predominantly white.

Ugland said that Rittenhouse willingly associating with that group and holding up the symbol, even if he wasn’t an avowed member and didn’t strictly hold those views, means that it could be found those who referred to Rittenhouse as a white supremacist made a “reasonable.”

“Libel is about dispute over false claims about someone that you assert as fact. But there is allowance, in the law, for people to express their opinions and give their own interpretations,” Ugland said. “Given that he has inserted himself into this racially charged news context and subsequently has put himself in the position of being associated with Proud Boys — even if he doesn’t view himself as a racist — merely putting himself in that position invites a reasonable interpretation by other people that he embraces those viewpoints …

“The perception that Rittenhouse is racist may be incorrect, but is not unreasonable," Ugland concluded. “If somebody had published an article saying Kyle Rittenhouse is a member of a white supremacist organization, that’s a statement of fact, and can be proven to be true or untrue. But if an article said he posed with the Proud Boys and flashed a white supremacist sign and is a white supremacist, that may be an incorrect conclusion, but it’s a reasonable one.”

The keyword here, in a legal context, is “reasonable.” Ugland asserts that Rittenhouse holding up the “OK” symbol and associating with Proud Boys means that it is reasonable, and thus not libelous, for a blogger or politician or celebrity to call him a white supremacist even if the teenager wouldn’t describe himself as such.

Those images of Rittenhouse at the bar were not allowed to be brought up at the homicide trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled. But if Rittenhouse wants to sue those who called him a white supremacist, which he says is an inaccurate description, he will likely have to defend those photographs in court.

A murderer?

Legally speaking, Rittenhouse is not a murderer. He may have killed two people, but “murder” specifically refers to "unlawful killing." A jury found that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, and thus the homicides he was criminally charged with are not legally considered murders.

But, “the courts would not expect the ordinary citizen, or an ordinary journalist for that matter, to be able to make distinction between technical points of law,” Dreschel said.

And thus the people who Rittenhouse has called out for calling him a murderer — such as Whoopi Goldberg on ABC’s “The View” and Cenk Uygur, founder of the progressive talk show "The Young Turks," whom Rittenhouse called out by name Monday — are likely in the clear from a legal standpoint, Dreschel said.

Sandmann

Some recent lawsuits, like those Rittenhouse says he is planning, have been successful.

Carlson, Ugland and Kevin Goldberg alluded to Nick Sandmann, a Catholic school teenager from Kentucky who settled confidentially out of court — possibly for millions — with The Washington Post, CNN and NBC Universal, the parent company of MSNBC.

Sandmann sued multiple outlets after a January 2019 video went viral of him, while wearing a Make America Great Again cap on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, staring at and apparently smirking toward a Native American man singing and beating a drum. Sandmann, who was attending the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., asserted he was trying to diffuse a tense situation — in which a separate group, of Black Hebrew Israelites, was hurling racist insults and other taunts at a concurrent Indigenous Peoples Rally.

Ugland said that Sandmann’s case is different than Rittenhouse’s.

“With the Sandmann case, we were seeing little snippets of video telling a totally different story than what actually occurred. In this (Rittenhouse) case, it’s not like we’re missing crucial pieces of information,” Ugland said. “We can interpret that information in a variety of ways.”

Added Kevin Goldberg: “This is not a 'Nick Sandmann situation' where a student from Covington, Kentucky, happened to walk into a situation … he (Rittenhouse) is making this a crusade, himself, to go after the media.”

After Rittenhouse was found not guilty, Sandmann said he spoke with Rittenhouse on the phone, encouraging him to sue the media.

Not avoiding the public eye

Monday’s appearance on Fox News, and subsequent interviews with other right-leaning outlets Tuesday, are the latest episode in Rittenhouse choosing to remain in the public eye after being acquitted. In the days following the not guilty verdict, Rittenhouse said in multiple interviews that he was to “lay low” and live a normal life.

As Ugland put it, Rittenhouse’s announcement “could ultimately turn out to be a publicity stunt, or a way to generate attention and money and not turn into libel suits.”

It could be an attempt to silence critics, Kevin Goldberg said. If a news outlet fears a lawsuit, it might not run a story.

Kevin Goldberg said such lawsuits could be considered "SLAPP suits."

"A SLAPP suit, or strategic lawsuit against public participation," as defined by the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, "is a civil claim filed against an individual or an organization, arising out of that party’s speech or communication to government about an issue of public concern. At the heart of the SLAPP suit is the petition clause of the First Amendment. A SLAPP suit may look like a civil lawsuit for defamation, nuisance, interference with contract, interference with economic advantage, or invasion of privacy, but its purpose is different ... Professors George W. Pring and Penelope Canan coined the term SLAPP suit in the 1980s after noting a surge in lawsuits filed to silence public criticism by citizens."

NFTs and social media Coinciding with his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s program, a video was posted to Kyle Rittenhouse’s social media channels announcing The Media Accountability Project. The video, narrated by Rittenhouse, opens with a quote from Malcolm X: "The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power." As Rittenhouse says, “and make the guilty innocent,” the mugshot of Darrell Brooks — the Milwaukee man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more by driving through a Waukesha parade — is shown; no one in any legacy media company has aimed to portray Brooks as innocent. In an interview with Fox News, Brooks said he felt the media was portraying him as a "monster." Rittenhouse's video also showed a clip of the teenager with glowing red lasers for eyes, a trend that gained popularity in 2019 with supporters of Bitcoin (including members of Congress and Elon Musk) celebrating the digital currency’s rising price; since, the glowing eyes image has become a sort-of meme without any real meaning. Rittenhouse, in social media posts, has indicated he is also considering launching an NFT (non-fungible token). An NFT is similar to a digital currency like Bitcoin, except instead of it being a virtual form of currency it is a virtual representation of something like a piece of art, a sports play or a viral video. Since digitally owning a work of art is that can be viewed freely by anyone with an internet connection is practically worthless, NFTs are frequently alleged to be Ponzi schemes even though some of them have sold for high prices. Former first lady Melania Trump has already sold multiple NFTs and some NFT artworks have sold for millions.

