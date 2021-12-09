Kyle Rittenhouse expresses regret

Kyle Rittenhouse has now said he regrets having been in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25, 2020, the night he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and non-fatally shot Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse stands by the decision to, in his words, “defended myself” when he was ran at and threatened by Rosenbaum, hit by Huber’s skateboard, and felt threatened by the gun-wielding Grosskreutz.

But Rittenhouse says, in retrospect, he probably should not have gone out in Kenosha that night. During last month’s trial, lead defense attorney Mark Richards said that Rittenhouse is in therapy and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the shootings.

When a host of the “You Are Here” podcast told Rittenhouse, in an episode released Tuesday, “congratulations, good job” for what he did, Rittenhouse replied "It's nothing to be congratulated (for). Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody's life,” adding that it was “probably not the best idea to go down there,” referring to the Kenosha rioting he went to armed with a semiautomatic rifle.

With trial over, what will happen to Kyle Rittenhouse's gun? The Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three men in Kenosha last year may be one of the most famous firearms in American history. And it’s probably going to be destroyed. That’s what Rittenhouse wants.

Rittenhouse grew up and lived most of his life in northeast Illinois, living in Antioch, but has ties to Kenosha: He worked as a lifeguard at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie and the man he describes as his best friend, Dominick Black, lives in Kenosha.

Black is accused of the straw purchase of the gun Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020; the gun was stored at Black’s stepfather’s home when Rittenhouse took it out of a gun safe before the two went out that night.

Rittenhouse made the statement as part of an ongoing media tour with conservative commentators and podcasts. In them, he has criticized NBA superstar LeBron James — who wrote a tweet during the trial accusing of Rittenhouse of fake crying on the witness stand when, in fact, he did cry — and his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, painting Wood as a deranged conspiracy theorist.

