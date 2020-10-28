 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kunes Auto pledges $250,000 to Gateway
0 comments

Kunes Auto pledges $250,000 to Gateway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Kunes Country Auto Group has made a $250,000 pledge to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support student scholarships in automotive technology, diesel technology and public safety training.

The announcement was made by Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht and college trustee Jessie Adams on Thursday at the college’s board of trustees meeting.

“The entire Gateway community is grateful for the generosity of Gregg Kunes and the Kunes Country Auto Group for their support of technical education by investing in future technicians,” Albrecht said.

The family-owned Kunes Country Auto Group operates a number of vehicle dealerships across Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Gateway provides quality technical training for our industry, and we believe our most important asset is our people,” said Gregg Kunes, CEO of Kunes Country Auto Group. “The partnership with Gateway will strengthen the regional workforce by creating a more affordable pathway to a career.”

Foundation executive director Jennifer Charpentier said the donation will provide an outstanding way to support students seeking the life-changing benefits of a Gateway degree in these automotive and public safety careers.

“We are deeply grateful to Kunes Country Auto Group for their generous investment in generations of Gateway students,” Charpentier said. “It is inspiring.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Reporting During a Pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News