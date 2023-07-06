KENOSHA — Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman, hosts of the “KTown Connects” podcast, are hosting a “guest bartending/day drinking fundraiser party” for Kenosha’s Planned Parenthood.

The event is 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Garden Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.

The benefit — which the two hosts are calling “Let’s Day Drink for Planned Parenthood” — features a 50/50 raffle and gift basket giveaway, Baggo and ladder ball games on the lakefront and drink specials.

All tips and raffle money will go directly to Planned Parenthood in Kenosha.

Look for “special appearances” by Jeff Moody d(vices), performing music through out the event, along with visits from Kevin Ervin of Franks Diner, Sara Kovach of Wink Beauty Boutique, Jake “the Weather Guy” Hoey and more.

Also, the “Ktown Connects” hosts will be “live on the mics chatting it up with former guests.”

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.