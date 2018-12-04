RACINE — Kringle connoisseurs will have an opportunity to try several different flavors of Belle City’s favorite pastry this Saturday, Dec. 8.
Downtown Racine is scheduled to hold its annual Holiday Open House all day Saturday: Patrons will can enjoy a free “Kris Kringle” Tour sponsored by O & H Bakery with 24 locations throughout Downtown giving away samples of various flavors of kringle.
Start the tour at any of the participating locations and pick up a punch card: Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Uncorkt, Hot Shop Glass, Racine Brewing Co., Tangles Salon Studio, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Plub Gold, Funky Hannah’s, Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Cosmic Corner, Dimple’s Imports, Northern Lights Gallery, RG Natural Babies, Racine Art Museum, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Sugar Shack Sweet Shoppe, Pub on Wisconsin, As Time Goes By Antiques, Lornacopia, Indian Motorcycle of Racine, The Nash, Robert’s Roost and Pepi’s Pub & Grill.
Those who have 10 or more locations punched will receive a $5 Downtown Racine gift certificate. Those who have 20 locations punched will be entered into a drawing for a Downtown Racine prize pack worth over $100.
Merchants will be offering special deals during this day of shopping and holiday festivities. Throughout the day, holiday carols will be sung by local singing groups. Visitors will have the opportunity to vote in the DRC Holiday Window Decorating Competition.
There will be no charge for parking. All metered spots will be free.
Visitors are invited to stop into one of the following businesses and hum along to a performance of holiday carols:
- 9-9:45 a.m., Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., Park High School Choir
- 10:15-10:45 a.m., Dimple’s Imports, 416 Main St., Park High School Choir
- 1-1:30 p.m., Divino Gelato Cafe, 245 Main St., Alahna Rae
- 2-2:30 p.m., Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Alahna Rae
- 3-3:30 p.m., Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Case High School Choir
For more on the Holiday Window Decorating Competition and the Kris Kringle Tour, go to racinedowntown.com.
