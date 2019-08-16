YORKVILLE — Kriete Truck Center celebrated the expansion of a $6 million truck body shop addition to its company, bringing in 50 new jobs.
The expansion, which began in October, is a 25,000-square-foot truck body shop with a state-of-the-art, pump-sized paint booth. The space will be dedicated to providing retail body shop and collision services for trucks in the Racine area, according to Jason Berka, Kriete parts manager.
“This (expansion) will increase sales and let us be able to take care of more of our customers,” Berka said Thursday, the day of a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are very excited. It’s a great opportunity to increase the Kriete name within the Wisconsin and Illinois states,” he added.
The addition will add 50 new jobs to the current 450 employees at Kriete Truck Center, according to Brian Wood, the company’s marketing and communications manager.
“We are adding jobs to the community,” said Berka.
For more information about job openings at Kriete Truck Center, visit https://www.krietegroup.com/check-out-our—careers or call the corporate office at 414-224-9300.
The company is located at 2808 N Sylvania Ave., on the west Interstate 94 frontage road between highways K and 20.
Wood said that along with the added physical space and jobs, this expansion improves the partnership between Kriete and its biggest customers, Putzmeister America Inc. and the concrete industry.
“We’re happy to put $6 million of investment in this building back into the community,” said David Kriete, president and CEO, during a speech Thursday.
50 more jobs---Excellent! The I94 corridor is booming.
