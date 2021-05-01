Krell: Hospice nurse finds deep commitment to patients during COVID

My mom went back to school to be a medical transcriptionist when I was a kid. I remember her doing her homework at the dining room table and I would go through all of her books, especially her medical dictionary and I found it so interesting. In high school, I was able to join a medical class and we were able to go out into the community. When I went off to college, I really wanted to be a doctor so I started my undergrad with multiple science classes. I soon realized that I didn’t have the study habits to be a doctor so I changed my focus and decided to be a nurse.

Q. What is your favorite nursing memory?

My favorite nursing memory is my job allowing me to travel all over the United States and meeting amazing nurses along the way. I was able to work at a world renowned hospital with world renown nurses and other healthcare workers. I was also able to explore our country, be a tourist, and learn this history of each city I lived in.

Q. Did you have any mentor? If so, can you share a story?