Krell: Hospice nurse finds deep commitment to patients during COVID

After letting her nursing career take her to jobs far and wide, Alicia Krell has found a home in Wisconsin.
The Portland, Maine, native signed up to become a "travel nurse" after she graduated from nursing school in North Carolina.
Her tour of duty took her to health care providers in Texas, Arizona, Washington and beyond. Each stop brought a 13-week assignment that broadened Krell's skills, before the next assignment came along.
Finally, she received orders to report for duty at a hospital in Milwaukee. And she decided to make Wisconsin her home. Three years later, Krell found her calling in hospice care.
Now 36 and living in Racine, she works as a nurse with Aurora Home Health and Hospice, which provides care for the terminally ill and for those needing end-of-life care.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, working in a hospice environment has allowed Krell to deepen her commitment to the profession of nursing. Facing the uncertainty and danger of working in health care during a pandemic, she has found her center.
"Although it was a little scary," she said, "there was no doubt in my mind that I would carry on caring for my patients."
Q. How did you become interested in nursing?
My mom went back to school to be a medical transcriptionist when I was a kid. I remember her doing her homework at the dining room table and I would go through all of her books, especially her medical dictionary and I found it so interesting. In high school, I was able to join a medical class and we were able to go out into the community. When I went off to college, I really wanted to be a doctor so I started my undergrad with multiple science classes. I soon realized that I didn’t have the study habits to be a doctor so I changed my focus and decided to be a nurse.
Q. What is your favorite nursing memory?
My favorite nursing memory is my job allowing me to travel all over the United States and meeting amazing nurses along the way. I was able to work at a world renowned hospital with world renown nurses and other healthcare workers. I was also able to explore our country, be a tourist, and learn this history of each city I lived in.
Q. Did you have any mentor? If so, can you share a story?
3. I didn’t have a mentor while learning on the job, but there was always someone there to teach me things I didn’t know. I think the hardest job to learn that I’ve had would be the ICU. Things can change on a dime and those nurses almost have sixth sense and know something will happen before they actually do. Someone was always there with a helping hand, answers to my questions, or asking if I needed help with my patients. I learned a lot about saving lives while working at Sinai. It was an experience I will never forget.
Q. What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?
4. One of my favorite nursing quotes is by Leo Buscaglia, “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” This quote has really hit home while working in hospice. Nursing is more than medicine and it’s more of listening to our patients and their families. Hospice is not about the dying person, but allowing that person to enjoy the days they have left, giving comfort to family and guiding them through the journey.
Q. What has been the most challenging thing about your job during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The most challenging thing about my job during COVID has been to take care of my patients and families while keeping them, myself and my family safe. It was especially difficult in the beginning when so much was unknown about the virus. Taking care of patients with COVID was hard to watch as the patient declines quickly and it is sad to watch, but I also respect my patient’s wishes to be at home surrounded by their loved ones instead of being hooked up to machines at a facility.
Q. What is the biggest lesson that you have learned from working as a nurse during COVID-19?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned over the last year is even in the face of all of the unknowns, as a nurse, although it was a little scary, there was no doubt in my mind that I would carry on caring for my patients, COVID or not. My patients are important to me and continuing their care was never in question. During this time, my patients were more vulnerable and their families would be even more in need of a strong comforting presence which I knew I could provide.