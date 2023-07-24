WATERFORD — Already facing a trial for a municipal ordinance citation, the Kravings gourmet milkshake shop owner is now working to pay overdue property taxes and a $39,000 loan from the village.

Waterford village officials approved a forgivable loan to help launch the popular ice cream place last year. But officials say owner Jordan Karweik defaulted on the agreement and must pay back the loan.

The village’s argument for demanding repayment involves the same allegedly unfinished building improvements that prompted the village to cite Karweik and to order the Kravings property vacated.

Karweik, who has continued operating the business, faces a Sept. 19 trial in Waterford Municipal Court after pleading not guilty to the non-criminal village ordinance citation.

Village officials say Karweik also is overdue on a $4,000 property tax bill for the Kravings shop, in addition to $367 in interest and penalties.

Karweik said he hopes to complete the building improvements within 30 days, and to overcome the other issues to keep his gourmet milkshake place going at 202 E. Main St.

He said changes would be announced soon involving the shop’s products and operations.

“We’re figuring all that stuff out right now,” he said. “It’s not in my nature to give up.”

Karweik appeared in Municipal Court on July 18 to enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

In a separate action, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has cited Karweik for $10,000 in unpaid state income taxes, placing a lien on his former home on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said officials are reserving the option of sending police officers to shut down Kravings by enforcing the March order to cease occupancy of the property.

Jackson said officials likely would wait until the Sept. 19 trial to see if Karweik provides evidence that he has taken steps to bring his business into compliance.

The village granted building permits Thursday for Karweik to complete the allegedly overdue improvements to his property — installing new exterior siding and a handicapped-accessible ramp.

Officials say Karweik ignored those issues for months and requested building permits only after being issued the citation and the order to vacate.

Jackson said enforcement actions often take time.

“We do our best to bring things into compliance,” he said. “It takes a while.”

Kravings opened in January 2022 to big crowds and rave reviews after Karweik closed his insurance business and converted the office into a shop selling exotic gourmet milkshakes known as “crazy shakes.”

The startup was so successful that Karweik and his partner quickly announced plans for more Kravings outlets in Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

The Village of Waterford had approved a $75,000 forgivable loan for Kravings based on many conditions, including required improvements to the former insurance office property.

Karweik used $39,527 of the loan.

In January, the village notified Karweik that failure to install the exterior siding and handicapped-accessible ramp meant he was in default, and that the loan needed to be repaid within 30 days.

“The loan you received from the village will not be forgiven,” Jackson wrote in the notice of default.

When Karweik missed the 30-day deadline for repayment, village officials placed a special assessment on the property — meaning the building cannot be sold without Karweik first repaying the village.

The overdue property taxes for 2022 are a separate issue.

Karweik described the loan default and special assessment as a voluntary agreement with the village to repay the loan. He also said the property taxes are past due because the tax bill went to the wrong address, and he was unaware they were unpaid.

“It’s not like I’m sitting at the mailbox waiting for a property tax bill,” he said.

Karweik said he is an entrepreneur trying to achieve success in an unpredictable business world.

“You don’t know what to expect,” he said. “You try to make the best of it.”

Jackson said it remains to be seen if Kravings can overcome Karweik’s many issues and continue as a local business.

