WATERFORD — A gourmet milkshake business known as Kravings is closing two stores, as the Waterford-based business owner deals with overdue tax bills and other issues.

Owner Jordan Karweik announced the closing of Kravings stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant, saying that he tried too quickly to grow the unique ice cream concept.

Karweik is facing accusations of overdue state income taxes, overdue property taxes in Waterford, a municipal ordinance violation pending in court and a village demand for repayment of a $39,000 loan.

In a video he posted this week on Facebook, Karweik says he accepts the blame for trying to expand too quickly after enjoying early success with the first Kravings shop in Downtown Waterford.

“We grew way too fast,” he said. “A lot of it is my fault.”

While the flagship shop remains, Karweik is closing the expansion outlets at 344 N Pine St. in Burlington and at 5509 Durand Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

He said he and business partner Mike Ottelien have gone through “a business divorce” in which Karweik will keep control of the Waterford location and Ottelien will take over a planned Caledonia location that will not carry the Kravings brand.

“We’re kind of splitting everything up,” Karweik said. “No different than what you would do for a regular divorce.”

Ottelien said he has withdrawn as a Kravings investor in what he described as an “amicable split” from Karweik and the Kravings business.

“It’s sad, because it is a fun thing,” he said. “It just didn’t go right.”

Ottelien said he plans to open an ice cream shop in Caledonia — using a different name — but he declined to discuss the location or other details.

Kravings made its debut in January 2022 at 202 E. Main St. in Waterford to big crowds and rave reviews for its exotic milkshakes known as “crazy shakes.” Karweik already was known in the community as a former insurance salesman and a sometimes political candidate.

The startup was so successful that Karweik and Ottelien within months announced plans for expansion in Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

The Village of Waterford had approved a $75,000 forgivable loan — of which Karweik used $39,000 — under a development agreement to help the new ice cream shop.

Village officials now say Karweik failed to comply with the agreement by not installing a handicapped-accessible ramp and new exterior siding on the building.

They have ordered him to repay the $39,000, and they have ordered him to vacate the premises at 202 E. Main St. until the building improvements are done.

Karweik could face fines if found guilty in a Waterford Municipal Court trial scheduled for Sept. 19. He has pleaded not guilty in the non-criminal municipal ordinance case.

Separately, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has placed a lien on Karweik’s former home in Mount Pleasant because of $10,000 he allegedly owes in unpaid state incomes taxes. The Village of Waterford says he owes $4,000 in overdue property taxes on the Kravings site.

In the Facebook video this week, Karweik called the Burlington and Mount Pleasant closings “horrible,” but he said followers should not regard the business venture as a failure.

He said he hopes to resolve his differences with the Village of Waterford and revitalize the original Kravings store.

“We’re taking a step backward to move forward,” he said. “It’s a bump in the road.”

