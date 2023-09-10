WATERFORD — The owner of the former Kravings milkshake shop has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $500 fine in municipal court for violating village codes.

Jordan Karweik, who closed the business last month, accepted a plea deal rather than go through with a Sept. 19 trial on a non-criminal municipal ordinance violation.

Karweik said he is trying to sell the building and has no plans to reopen, so he did not see a reason for “wasting everyone’s time” with a court trial.

“I just want to move forward with everything and put all of the issues with Kravings in the past,” he said. “I’m hoping this is one of many steps in the right direction.”

The village notified Karweik in March that he was violating ordinances by failing to make improvements to the shop at 202 E. Main St., including installing a handicapped-accessible ramp. He was ordered to vacate the premises until completing the improvements.

Police then issued an occupancy citation in May after Karweik failed to vacate the premises and continued to operate the exotic ice cream shop.

If found guilty in municipal court, he could have faced penalties of up to $150 a day for continuing to occupy the property after being told to vacate. He pleaded not guilty in July.

Waterford Municipal Judge Robert Jones approved the plea deal Tuesday and ordered Karweik to pay a $500 fine within 60 days.

In addition, Karweik agreed to surrender his occupancy permit and to not operate a business at 202 E. Main St. unless he first obtains a new occupancy permit.

Karweik, a former insurance salesman, served on the Waterford Graded School Board and ran in 2016 for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Photos: Customers marvel at exotic milkshakes at Waterford's new ice cream shop, Kravings Lindsey Gruling of East Troy and daughter Abigail Gruling with Birthday Bash shakes Employee Trinity Zelechowski dishes up decadent gourmet milkshake at Kravings Maria Mota, 9, of Racine gets her Over The Moon gourmet milkshake at Kravings Owners Mike Ottelien and Jordan Karweik at opening of Kravings milkshake place Sisters Melanie Parenteau and Maddy Parenteau with milkshakes and donuts at Kravings Mayra Xool looks over 16 ice cream flavors available at Kravings in Waterford Tim Alton of Racine is happy with his Royal Reeses milkshake at Kravings Kevin and Donna May and family watch 'krazy shakes' go by while waiting in line at Kravings Rachel Mealy and mother Kris Thomsen haul away a four-pack at Kravings ice cream Variety of toppings available to create customized milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford Kateri Gadzalinski and son Chet enjoy their gourmet milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford Meghan Alton pauses to snap a picture of her To The Moon milkshake at Kravings Amanda Horlacher and Marqee Ross make their milkshake choices at Kravings