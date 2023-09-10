WATERFORD — The owner of the former Kravings milkshake shop has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $500 fine in municipal court for violating village codes.
Jordan Karweik, who
closed the business last month, accepted a plea deal rather than go through with a Sept. 19 trial on a non-criminal municipal ordinance violation.
Karweik said he is trying to sell the building and has no plans to reopen, so he did not see a reason for “wasting everyone’s time” with a court trial.
“I just want to move forward with everything and put all of the issues with Kravings in the past,” he said. “I’m hoping this is one of many steps in the right direction.”
The village notified Karweik in March that he was violating ordinances by failing to make improvements to the shop at 202 E. Main St., including installing a handicapped-accessible ramp. He was ordered to vacate the premises until completing the improvements.
Jordan Karweik enjoys opening day in January 2022 of Kravings, an exotic milkshake shop in Karweik's former insurance office at 202 E. Main St. in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Police then issued an occupancy citation in May after
Karweik failed to vacate the premises and continued to operate the exotic ice cream shop.
If found guilty in municipal court, he could have faced penalties of up to $150 a day for continuing to occupy the property after being told to vacate. He pleaded not guilty in July.
Waterford Municipal Judge Robert Jones approved the plea deal Tuesday and ordered Karweik to pay a $500 fine within 60 days.
In addition, Karweik agreed to surrender his occupancy permit and to not operate a business at 202 E. Main St. unless he first obtains a new occupancy permit.
Karweik, a former insurance salesman, served on the Waterford Graded School Board and ran in 2016 for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Photos: Customers marvel at exotic milkshakes at Waterford's new ice cream shop, Kravings
Lindsey Gruling of East Troy and daughter Abigail Gruling with Birthday Bash shakes
Lindsey Gruling, left, of East Troy, and her daughter, Abigail Gruling, 9, show off their Birthday Bash "krazy shakes" Saturday at the grand opening of Kravings, a new ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Employee Trinity Zelechowski dishes up decadent gourmet milkshake at Kravings
Employee Trinity Zelechowski serves up a gourmet milkshake Saturday during the grand opening of Kravings, a new ice cream shop opening in Waterford as the site of a former insurance agency office.
Scott Williams
Maria Mota, 9, of Racine gets her Over The Moon gourmet milkshake at Kravings
Maria Mota, 9, of Racine, seems pleased with her bright blue Over The Moon milkshake topped with a fresh-baked donut Saturday during the grand opening of Kravings ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Owners Mike Ottelien and Jordan Karweik at opening of Kravings milkshake place
Business partners Mike Ottelien, left, and Jordan Karweik enjoy opening day in January at Kravings, a Waterford ice cream shop that they hope to duplicate with fast-paced expansion into other cities.
Scott Williams
Sisters Melanie Parenteau and Maddy Parenteau with milkshakes and donuts at Kravings
Melanie Parenteau, 5, left, and her sister, Maddy Parenteau, 7, both of Racine, both choose To The Moon "krazy shakes" Saturday during the grand opening of Kravings, a new ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Mayra Xool looks over 16 ice cream flavors available at Kravings in Waterford
Mayra Xool looks over the 16 ice cream flavors that are available at Kravings, a new Waterford shop that offers exotic milkshakes, but also allows customers to build their own creation.
Scott Williams
Tim Alton of Racine is happy with his Royal Reeses milkshake at Kravings
Tim Alton of Racine thinks his Royal Reeses milkshake topped with peanut butter cups is as pretty as artwork Saturday during the grand opening of Kravings ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Kevin and Donna May and family watch 'krazy shakes' go by while waiting in line at Kravings
A customer leaving Kravings ice cream shop in Waterford shows her exotic milkshake Saturday to a family of four from Burlington waiting in line outside, including, from left, Donna May, her husband, Kevin May, and their children, Marley, 7, and Aieden, 11.
Scott Williams
Rachel Mealy and mother Kris Thomsen haul away a four-pack at Kravings ice cream
Rachel Mealy, left, and her mother, Kris Thomsen, both of Burlington, head out the door Saturday with a four-pack of exotic milkshakes from Kravings ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Variety of toppings available to create customized milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford
From chocolate kisses to maraschino cherries, a variety of toppings are available Saturday at Kravings, a Waterford ice cream shop that creates gourmet milkshakes.
Scott Williams
Kateri Gadzalinski and son Chet enjoy their gourmet milkshakes at Kravings in Waterford
Kateri Gadzalinski, left, of Greendale, and her son, Chet Gadzalinski, 8, enjoy their exotic milkshakes Saturday inside Kravings, a new ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Meghan Alton pauses to snap a picture of her To The Moon milkshake at Kravings
Meghan Alton of Racine pauses to capture a cellphone picture of her bright blue, donut-topped "krazy shake" during the January grand opening of Kravings, an exotic ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
Amanda Horlacher and Marqee Ross make their milkshake choices at Kravings
Amanda Horlacher, left, of East Troy, and her friend, Marqee Ross of Elkhorn, enjoy their milkshakes Saturday at Kravings, a new ice cream shop in Waterford.
Scott Williams
