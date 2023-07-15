WATERFORD — A prominent business owner and former school board member is defending himself against a state claim for unpaid taxes and a village order to vacate his downtown business.

Jordan Karweik, owner of the Kravings gourmet milkshake shop, is facing a lien placed on his former Mount Pleasant home for $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The Village of Waterford separately has ordered Karweik to vacate the Kravings store property at 202 E. Main St., alleging that he has neglected to make building improvements, including installation of a handicapped-accessible ramp.

Karweik continues to occupy the property and to operate his popular milkshake and ice cream store, putting himself at risk of additional penalties when he appears before a municipal judge next week.

He is scheduled to be in Waterford Municipal Court on Tuesday for a non-criminal ordinance citation that carries a potential fine of $750, according to village records.

Karweik cited conflict with a utility easement and difficulty finding an available contractor as reasons why Kravings does not have a handicapped-accessible ramp. Those issues have been resolved, he said, and he is waiting for the village to approve a building permit.

The village also has ordered Karweik to replace the exterior siding on the Kravings site, which was previously an insurance sales office.

Karweik acknowledged being behind schedule, and said village officials have agreed to allow his milkshake shop to remain open until the matter is heard in court.

“It was definitely something we should have done sooner,” he said. “We’re trying to get it done. We want to get it done.”

Village building inspector Martin Montoya said Karweik dragged his feet for months on the required building improvements, applying for a building permit three weeks ago only after the municipal citation was issued.

“It took him forever,” Montoya said.

Village records show that Karweik was notified March 10 that he was violating ordinances and that he was being directed to vacate his business.

“You are hereby notified and ordered to stop use of the building effective immediately,” the village order states. “Occupancy can be granted after completion of all work.”

After a deadline passed in April, village police issued an ordinance citation May 11.

Montoya said officials have not given Karweik permission to keep Kravings open, but he has chosen to risk more violations and penalties, and the village has not sent police officers to close the business.

Montoya said the potential penalties range from $10 a day to $150 a day, depending what he judge wants to do.

“We’ve got to get this guy moving,” the building inspector said. “We’ve got to hit him in the pocketbook.”

Karweik, 36, previously worked as an insurance salesman and served on the Waterford Graded School Board. He ran but lost in a 2016 Republican primary for state legislator.

Karweik closed his insurance office and converted the property into Kravings in January 2022.

The exotic milkshakes proved so popular that Karweik and his partners announced plans for more shops in Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

According to a tax lien filed by the Department of Revenue, Karweik owes the state $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, plus $2,500 in interest and penalties.

The lien, filed in February in Racine County Circuit Court, applies to a $238,000 house on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant. Karweik cannot sell the property without first satisfying the active “delinquent tax warrant” judgment with state tax collectors.

Department of Revenue spokeswoman Patty Mayers said state officials would not comment beyond what is a public record in court.

Karweik said he no longer lives in the Mount Pleasant house, and he is in the process of trying to sell it. He said he was unaware of the unpaid income taxes, because his accountant handles his taxes.

Karweik said he could not explain how the tax issue came up, but he called it unrelated to his Kravings milkshake business.

“I really don’t know off-hand,” he said. “It’s just a lot of personal things.”

