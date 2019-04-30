MOUNT PLEASANT — Kraut Music Fest is canceled for this year, but that’s not stopping the Kraut Queen and Princess Pageant from happening.
Organizers canceled Kraut Music Fest for this year because the event’s former co-chairman, Jim Svoboda, is under criminal investigation and has resigned as director of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park. The disruptions occurred too late for organizers to regroup.
But Corrine Krause, Kraut Queen and Princess Pageant coordinator, is going ahead with plans to crown a Kraut Queen and Kraut Princess. Instead of happening during Kraut Fest, both the judging and crowning will be held May 30 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. (The event is open to contestants and their parents only.)
“I have about 18 contestants, and I didn’t want to disappoint them all, and I would like to use them to promote the next Kraut Fest and do parades,” Krause said.
Normally, the Kraut Queen would help with the kraut eating contest and classic car show at Kraut Music Fest, and make appearances at other events such as the Fourth Fest parade and Empty Bowls fundraiser, Krause said.
The Kraut Princess contest is for girls ages 6-8, and the Kraut Queen for girls 14-18. The younger girls fill out an application and will be asked easy questions by the judges, including an onstage question. The older girls must also write an essay, and their grade-point averages are taken into consideration.
Next year, Krause said, she plans to add a pageant category for girls between the younger and older groups in age.
The judges this year are Miss Racine, Ashely Monti; the 1996 Kraut Queen, Monica Leigh; and a lawyer from major sponsor Habush Habush & Rottier. Mrs. Racine County, Michelle Weisheim, will act as emcee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.