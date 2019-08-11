{{featured_button_text}}
MOUNT PLEASANT — Retirement specialists Kowal Investment Group have announced the opening of their fifth location at 13303 Washington Ave.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Kowal Investment Group supports clients with customized retirement planning strategies under the combined direction of Jeff and Aaron Kowal.

The team helps individuals with at least $750,000 in retirement assets accumulate and manage wealth while preserving existing assets throughout their retirement.

Kowal has locations in Waukesha, Port Washington, Middleton and Phoenix and was recently recognized for its leadership in financial planning. For more information, visit: http://www.kowalinvestmentgroup.com/about-us/.

