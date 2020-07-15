Kohl's and Pick 'n Save announce they will start requiring masks to be worn in stores next week

Kohl's and Kroger, the parent company of Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, both announced Wednesday they would follow Costco's and Walmart's leads by requiring masks to be worn in their stores for the time being in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For Kohl's, which has one location in Racine County at 5500 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, masks will be required starting Monday, July 20. At Pick 'n Save grocery stores, masks will be required starting Wednesday, July 22.
After weeks of being closed, Kohl's started reopening its stores in mid-May amid COVID-19 related shutdowns.
Pick 'n Save employees currently are wearing masks while working.
On Tuesday evening, a Journal Times employee witnessed a man who had intended to shop at a Pick 'n Save in Oak Creek curse at employees and then leave the store without purchasing anything because masks were not required to be worn by shoppers.
According to a release from Kohl's, face-covering mandates were already in place at seven out of every 10 stores.
Kroger said its decision was driven by "the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country" as the coronavirus's spread has slowed little in the past four months.
Free pickup is still available at Pick 'n Save, and Kohls.com remains available for shoppers who still wish to continue avoiding shopping in person.
Other stores
Costco was among the first companies to institute such an order, having its in place since May.
Walmart announced Wednesday morning it would start requiring masks to be worn the following Monday. The order would also be in effect at Sam's Clubs.
Starbucks and Best Buy announced similar requirements the week prior.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said in a statement that it hopes Walmart's move will be a “tipping point in this public health debate," considering that it remains the largest retailer in the U.S., nearly doubling the yearly earnings of second place, the fast-growing Amazon.com.
“I think Walmart's decision will give cover to other retailers to require masks," said Michael J. Hicks, an economist at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. “I applaud Walmart and others for stepping in."
Only a few other major retailers, including the clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters and Apple, have mask mandates for customers for all of their stores.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.