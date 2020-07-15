Kohl's and Pick 'n Save announce they will start requiring masks to be worn in stores next week

Kroger said its decision was driven by "the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country" as the coronavirus's spread has slowed little in the past four months.

Free pickup is still available at Pick 'n Save, and Kohls.com remains available for shoppers who still wish to continue avoiding shopping in person.

Other stores

Costco was among the first companies to institute such an order, having its in place since May.

Walmart announced Wednesday morning it would start requiring masks to be worn the following Monday. The order would also be in effect at Sam's Clubs.

Starbucks and Best Buy announced similar requirements the week prior.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said in a statement that it hopes Walmart's move will be a “tipping point in this public health debate," considering that it remains the largest retailer in the U.S., nearly doubling the yearly earnings of second place, the fast-growing Amazon.com.

“I think Walmart's decision will give cover to other retailers to require masks," said Michael J. Hicks, an economist at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. “I applaud Walmart and others for stepping in."