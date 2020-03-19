Kohl's announces it is closing all of its U.S. stores, starting at 7 p.m. tonight

Kohl's Department Store is closing all of its stores nationwide.
There are more than 1,000 Kohl's stores in the U.S., including one in Mount Pleasant and another in Burlington.
The stores will be open until 7 p.m. local time Thursday and then will close until at least the end of March.
Kohls.com and the Kohl's App will remain open for business while the brick-and-mortar locations are closed.
"We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay," Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement. "... and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country."
People form a line outside Kohl's Mount Pleasant location in anticipation of its Black Friday sale in November 2017. On Thursday, Kohl's announced it would be closing all of its U.S. stores until at least April 1.