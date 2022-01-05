Known for being tough and strict, football coach brought championships to Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Dick Kosinski was so strict toward his football players, he had rules about how they should shower following a game or practice.

To conserve clean bath towels, Kosinski instructed players to use their hands like a squeegee and throw water off themselves.

The squeegee rule — from a coach who also did the laundry — is part of the folklore that former players remember of Kosinski, who had been the football coach at Union Grove High School during the 1960s and ’70s.

“He was a tough guy,” ex-player Ron Vermeer said. “He never stopped teaching.”

Kosinski, who produced championship football teams and also coached wrestling at Union Grove before his retirement in 1986, died Jan. 2 at the age of 94.

To those who competed in football or wrestling under his guidance, Kosinski is being remembered as an influential figure who used sports to teach valuable life lessons.

Another former football player, James Pitts, said the coach “had no tolerance for misbehavior, tomfoolery or laziness..

“He always demanded maximum attention, concentration and effort,” Pitts said. “He was a great motivator for all of us.”

Born in Milwaukee in 1927, Richard Ralph Kosinski grew up in Rochester and graduated from Racine County Agricultural School in 1946. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army in Alaska, participating in frigid nighttime drills in preparation for a feared Russian invasion. Later, he was offered an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he turned it down to pursue a love of teaching and coaching.

He earned a master’s degree and started his career at Algoma High School, followed by Richland Center High School. He coached football, baseball, basketball and track.

His son, Craig Kosinski, recalls that his father was an intense coach and a no-nonsense disciplinarian.

“He did everything full bore,” his son said. “If he was doing it, he was all in.”

In 1960, Kosinski accepted a position teaching physical education at Union Grove High School. The following year, he took over as head coach of the Union Grove Broncos football team.

Whether in the classroom or on the playing field, students soon learned that Kosinski insisted on structure and order. Running his classes like military drills, he demanded that students stood facing forward “up to but not on the line,” as his motto went.

Steve McClelland, a football player in the early ‘70s, admitted to being a bit “wild” during his high school days. That did not last long, however, once he joined Kosinski’s football team.

“He’d bring you back down to Earth real quick — you know what I mean?” McClelland said.

Pitts compared the coach with legendary Green Bay Packers leader Vince Lombardi and his motivational style of teaching during the Green and Gold’s glory days of the 1960s.

“He lived and espoused a very ordered, purpose-filled life,” Pitts said.

Under Kosinski’s leadership, the Broncos won several Southern Lakes Conference championships, and posted undefeated records in 1962 and 1969.

Vermeer recalled playing on the 1969 team when a tie game against archrival Waterford was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season. Vermeer said he and his teammates played with confidence and discipline.

“We trusted each other, and the coach built that into us,” he said.

Kosinski’s coaching days at Union Grove ended in 1973, although he continued teaching physical education. He served eight years during the ‘80s as an assistant football coach at Carthage College in Kenosha.

When McClelland later took over the coaching reins in Union Grove, he reached out to his mentor for assistance.

McClelland recalls visiting Kosinski’s house and discussing football over dinner. Kosinski not only showed his protege specific plays choreographed one footstep at a time, he arranged chairs on the kitchen floor for an impromptu scrimmage.

“He was a great football coach,” McClelland said. “I mean — he knew football.”

Kosinski enjoyed 58 years of marriage with his wife, Karen Kosinski. She survives, along with the couple’s three children and 10 grandchildren.

The coach suffered a stroke in June, and his health declined after that.

As word of his death got around, former students and athletes from Union Grove shared their memories on a Facebook page called “The Grove Community Group.”

“He turned boys into men,” wrote Kevin Madden.

“Thanks, coach,” Ray Jay Johnson posted, “for making a difference in a lot of lives.”

As the family makes plans for a Jan. 14 funeral service, some of Kosinski’s old Union Grove Broncos have been enlisted — at the coach’s request — to serve as pallbearers.

Craig Kosinski said the gesture shows how deeply his father cared about football and about his own players. Despite a tough and demanding demeanor, the coach knew what he was doing.

“He was a classic disciplinarian, but also very loving,” Craig said. “He was not trying to be your best friend, but he ended up being that.”

