Knapp School to be illuminated Wednesday night as part of campaign focusing on mental health in kids

RACINE — Knapp Elementary School is scheduled to be illuminated Wednesday night to help raise awareness of mental and behavioral health in kids and begin the #ShineThroughPledge campaign.
Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., is one of more than 50 schools where a Children’s Wisconsin hospital therapist is embedded as part of its school-based mental health efforts.
In the 2016-17 school year, Knapp opened its doors on a new building and became Racine Unified's first community school in partnership with United Way of Racine County. As a community school, Knapp offers programs that support the whole child including school-based mental health services and extended learning programs.
Children’s Wisconsin is encouraging all families to make a commitment to talk to their kids about how they’re feeling about returning to school during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The #ShineThroughPledge is part of a mental and behavioral health awareness campaign Children’s launched last week. The effort includes tips on how to start the conversation and signs to watch for if your children may be struggling. Parents are encouraged to use #ShineThroughPledge in their social media posts to raise awareness of how important these back-to-school conversations are during COVID-19.
“The past few months have been difficult for everyone, and schools and families have been told to prepare for more mental and behavioral health needs,” said Amy Herbst, vice president of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin. “We felt this was a critical time to provide resources to families so they can identify needs early.”
The awareness campaign highlights Children’s five-year, $150 million plan to address the mental and behavioral health of kids across Wisconsin. The three goals of the plan are to: Detect mental health needs sooner; improve access to services; and reduce stigma around the illness.
First Day of School
