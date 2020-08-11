Knapp School to be illuminated Wednesday night as part of campaign focusing on mental health in kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Knapp Elementary School is scheduled to be illuminated Wednesday night to help raise awareness of mental and behavioral health in kids and begin the #ShineThroughPledge campaign.

Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., is one of more than 50 schools where a Children’s Wisconsin hospital therapist is embedded as part of its school-based mental health efforts.

In the 2016-17 school year, Knapp opened its doors on a new building and became Racine Unified's first community school in partnership with United Way of Racine County. As a community school, Knapp offers programs that support the whole child including school-based mental health services and extended learning programs.

Children’s Wisconsin is encouraging all families to make a commitment to talk to their kids about how they’re feeling about returning to school during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The #ShineThroughPledge is part of a mental and behavioral health awareness campaign Children’s launched last week. The effort includes tips on how to start the conversation and signs to watch for if your children may be struggling. Parents are encouraged to use #ShineThroughPledge in their social media posts to raise awareness of how important these back-to-school conversations are during COVID-19.