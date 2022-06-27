Kleefisch says she will use some of Wisconsin's $3.8 billion surplus to get more cops on the street

MADISON — In January, a new state report made it clear that Wisconsin’s state government has an unprecedented surfeit of cash: Approximately $3.8 billion in the bank.
At the time, it became quickly apparent that there would not be a plan to spend it any time soon, considering the tart relationship between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Legislature. The heads of the GOP-led Legislature are not on speaking terms with the governor and haven’t been since a gubernatorial aide secretly recorded a meeting between Evers and Republican leaders in spring 2020.
Evers’ announced plan for the surplus focused on giving cash rebates to Wisconsin citizens and upping funding for public education and child caretaking. Legislative leaders said no.
Instead, Republicans said they would wait for 2023 and the next budget process.
Come 2023, there also could be a new governor, a Republican governor who would be more likely to go along with the Republican legislative agenda, rather than having to negotiate with Evers.
Republican legislators have indicated they plan to cut taxes starting with the 2023-25 budget.
Should Republican frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch win the gubernatorial election in November, she said she will use at least some of the surplus to put more cops on the streets. One of her campaign promises has been to add 1,000 new law enforcement officers statewide.
In a statement to The Journal Times, a spokesperson for Kleefisch’s campaign said “Rebecca plans to look at every solution possible to get more cops on our streets. That includes using the $3-billion surplus to fund grants, increasing the State Patrol force, or even increasing funding to municipalities as long as the dollars go directly to more boots-on-the-ground policing.”
Kleefisch has vowed to put 1,000 more cops on Wisconsin’s streets if elected. She is endorsed by many law enforcement organizations and officers, including Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police, Milwaukee Police Association, Kenosha Professional Police Association and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.
Generally, each police officer costs around $100,000 a year in tax dollars to fund, not including the cost of their vehicle, gasoline and other equipment. As such, 1,000 new police officers statewide would be equal to a cumulative taxpayer cost of around $100 million, without counting the additional cost such as the new civilian staff that may need to be hired to support those cops.
$100 million would account for approximately 2.63% of the $3.8 billion surplus.
How many officers are there?
As of 2019, the most recent year for which national FBI data is readily available, Wisconsin ranked 21st out of 50 states in law enforcement employees per capita: 2.27 law enforcement officers per 1,000 residents, or 12,936 officers for 5.7 million Wisconsinites.
If Wisconsin had 1,000 more law enforcement employees at that time, it would rank 15th, with 2.44 officers per 1,000 residents.
New Jersey has the most officers (4.39 for every 1,000 residents) with Illinois not far behind in fourth (3.07 officers for every 1,000 residents). The state of Washington has the fewest (1.45 for every 1,000).
The national average is 2.41 law enforcement officers for every 1,000 people.