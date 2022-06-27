Kleefisch says she will use some of Wisconsin's $3.8 billion surplus to get more cops on the street

Primary election is Aug. 9

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is in a neck-and-neck race for the Republican nomination to unseat incumbent Democrat Tony Evers. According to the most recent Marquette Law School Poll, published Wednesday, 27% of Republican primary voters support Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., while 26% support former Kleefisch.

Michels entered the race late, but was propelled to being a top choice for conservatives after he was endorsed by Donald Trump.

The latest poll found the other candidates largely too distant in polling to have a chance in the upcoming Aug. 9 primary election. Kevin Nicholson received 10% of support from Republican primary voters in the poll, the same he received in April, while support for Tim Ramthun went from 4% to 3%.