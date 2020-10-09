Kitchen fire safety focus of 2020 NFPA Fire Prevention Week

RACINE — As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

With kitchen fires serving as the leading cause of U.S. home fires, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging Americans to measure out an ounce of prevention while they’re cooking as it rolls out “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the 2020 theme for National Fire Prevention Week, observed Oct. 4-10 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8-10, 1871.

For more than 95 years, Quincy, Mass.-based NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, held to educate the public on the proactive importance of fire prevention.

NFPA’s 2020 focus on cooking fire safety comes in response to the fact that 49% of all home fires involving cooking equipment.

Magnus: ‘Cooking fires are preventable’

Lt. John Magnus, public education officer and fire investigator for the Racine Fire Department, said that of the 97 structure fires recorded in the City of Racine last year, 45 were attributed to cooking.