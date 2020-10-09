Kitchen fire safety focus of 2020 NFPA Fire Prevention Week

RACINE — As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
With kitchen fires serving as the leading cause of U.S. home fires, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging Americans to measure out an ounce of prevention while they’re cooking as it rolls out “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the 2020 theme for National Fire Prevention Week, observed Oct. 4-10 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8-10, 1871.
For more than 95 years, Quincy, Mass.-based NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, held to educate the public on the proactive importance of fire prevention.
NFPA’s 2020 focus on cooking fire safety comes in response to the fact that 49% of all home fires involving cooking equipment.
Magnus: ‘Cooking fires are preventable’
Lt. John Magnus, public education officer and fire investigator for the Racine Fire Department, said that of the 97 structure fires recorded in the City of Racine last year, 45 were attributed to cooking.
“A lot of it in unattended cooking, which is the leading cause of kitchen fires nationally,” Magnus said. “You need to stay in the kitchen when you’re cooking. The other thing that people can do is switch over to an air fryer, so you don’t have a problem with over-heated cooking oils. Roughly half of our structure fires were attributed to cooking. If we could eliminate even a third of the cooking fires, we’d significantly decrease our fire run volume, which would leave more assets for what we do mostly, which is EMS.”
Magnus said the Racine Fire Department is “moving toward a data-driven public education moving forward, which steps in line with the Community Risk Reduction Program … to keep people safe.”
“Cooking fires are preventable,” Magnus noted. “The way you can prevent them is stay in the kitchen when you’re cooking, set a timer when you’re baking, and don’t cook when you get home late at night after being out. A lot of it is human error in the kitchen and we need to educate the citizens on that. And, obviously, your first line of defense is a smoke alarm — be sure to test them once a month
National focus on the kitchen
“Cooking continues to be a major contributor to the home fire problem,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The good news is that the vast majority of these fires are highly preventable. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to better educate the public about where potential cooking hazards exist, and basic but critical ways to prevent them.”
Carli noted that this year’s focus on cooking safety is particularly timely, given the impacts of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the public may continue to avoid restaurants for some time and opt instead to do more cooking and entertaining at home, the potential for home cooking fires will likely increase as well,” she said
Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include the following kitchen fire safety tips:
- Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking. Never leave cooking unattended.
- Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stovetop.
- Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.
Additional kitchen safety tips
Here are some additional kitchen safety tips from Traveler’s insurance:
Never leave your range or cooktop unattended while cooking.
- If you have to leave the room, turn your range or cooktop off.
Wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves.
- Loose clothing can hang down onto hot surfaces and can catch fire if it comes in contact with a gas flame or electric burner.
Keep your cooking area clean and free of combustible materials.
- Food wrappers, oven mitts or other materials left on or near the stove may catch fire.
Be sure to clean up any spilled or splattered grease.
- Built-up grease can catch fire in the oven or on the cooktop.
Keep a fire extinguisher readily available.
- Having an extinguisher nearby is important, but you also need to have the correct type of extinguisher and know how to properly use it.
Never throw hot grease in the garbage, as it can ignite combustible materials.
- Be sure to let grease cool and consider disposing it in an old can, such as a metal coffee can.
Do not store food or other items in your oven.
- It can be easy to forget there is an item in your oven, and this could catch fire while preheating.
What to do if a cooking fire flares up
By exercising caution in your kitchen, you can help reduce the risk of a kitchen fire. But if a fire does flare up, you need to be prepared.
Your safety comes first.
- If you cannot safely extinguish the fire, leave the scene, call 911 for help, and let the fire department control the fire.
If a small fire flares up and you are going to try to extinguish it, call 911 for help first.
- A fire may grow out of control more quickly than you anticipate. It is safer to have help already on the way.
Smother a grease fire — never throw water on a grease fire.
- The water can be super-heated and change to steam, and can cause severe burns. Also, it can cause oil to splash up and spread the fire. If a grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid — while wearing an oven mitt — over the pan. If safe to do so, turn off the heat source. Do not move the pan; keep the lid on until the fire is out and the pan is completely cool.
If a fire starts in your oven, keep the door closed and turn off the heat source.
- Keeping the door closed will help smother the flames. Do not open the door until the flames are completely out.
If a fire starts in your microwave, turn off the microwave and do not open it until the fire is completely out. Unplug the microwave only if you can safely do so.
