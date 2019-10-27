{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A kitchen fire that broke out a Racine church on Saturday resulted in approximately $8,000 in damages though no injuries were reported.

According to a press release from the City of Racine Fire Department, contractors were painting inside the church at 1330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, owned by Full Gospel Living Word Inc., when they saw fire coming from the kitchen.

They used a fire extinguisher and called 911. Fire crews were able to limit the fire to the basement kitchen area.

The estimated loss is $8,000. No injuries were reported.

 An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated the damage estimate.

