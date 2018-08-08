RACINE — A small kitchen fire caused about $50,000 in damage to a duplex Wednesday morning, according to the Racine Fire Department.
At 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the upper unit at 1941 Howe St., where smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor window.
When firefighters went inside, they discovered a small kitchen fire and had extinguished it by 9:28 a.m., according to Lt. John Magnus of the Fire Department. The fire did not spread past the kitchen.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the entire second floor of the building sustained “moderate” smoke damage, the fire department said.
Fire personnel were on the scene until 11:01 a.m., Magnus said.
