Christopher Columbus Causeway

The Christopher Columbus Causeway links the City of Racine with the Reefpoint Marina by extending Fourth Street east into Lake Michigan. Although most of the causeway retains the name, for now at least, 400 feet of it extending east of Lake Avenue is being renamed Kipi Kawi Causeway.

RACINE — Say goodbye to the name of the Christopher Columbus Causeway. Well, part of it.

The Racine City Council voted Monday evening to change the controversial name of the waterfront street to Kipi Kawi Causeway. Kipi Kawi is the Potawatomi word for the Root River.

However, since the city only controls approximately 400 feet of the causeway (extending east from Fourth Street past Lake Avenue), only that section of the road will be renamed. A resolution is being forwarded by the city to the county, requesting that the county follow suit and rename the rest of the road.

At first, the resolution that went before the council Monday requested to change the name to the “Root River Causeway,” but 9th District Alderman Trevor Jung requested to have the name be the Kipi Kawi Causeway instead because the new name would “honor indigenous people.”

Third District Alderman John Tate II also said that naming the road after the Root River would be “celebrating things that are actually about our city. Christopher Columbus never actually stepped foot in Racine.”

City staff estimated the cost of the change would be $500.

The street had been named Christopher Columbus Causeway since June 4, 1991.

Why change it?

Rosa Salinas-Hultman is a co-chair of Coming Together Racine, an organization that aims to combat racism in the greater Racine area. She is one of the advocates who called for Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed.

“The name Christopher Columbus reminds us of the damage that has been done under the name of discovery and greed,” Salinas-Hultman said. “It is time to right the wrongs of the past.”

Salinas-Hultman also pointed out that millions of people already lived in the Americas when Columbus showed up, and thus she called into question whether Columbus should be considered a “discoverer” in the first place.

According to a History.com article regarding the “Columbus Controversy,” Columbus and his fellow colonizers actively enslaved people already living on the islands the “explorers” landed on and “subjected them to extreme violence and brutality.”

For example, approximately 250,000 Taino people lived on the island Hispaniola (where the Dominican Republic and Haiti are now located) when Columbus arrived in 1492. Within 60 years, largely because of the forced labor enacted under Columbus, less than 1,000 Taino people were left alive. The Taino people are now considered extinct.

Library Director Jessica MacPhail, who is also a member of Coming Together Racine, put it like this: “He sailed the ocean blue, and then he proceeded to kill 90% of the people who lived here.”

At Monday’s meeting, nobody spoke out against changing the name.

The City Council’s vote ended 11-4, with aldermen Jeff Coe, Maurice Horton, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voting to not change the name.

Not the first

Removing Columbus’ name has a precedent.

In October 2018, a statue of Columbus was removed from a park in Los Angeles.

Three states and more than 50 municipalities nationwide have decided to stop celebrating Columbus Day on the second Monday of October and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.

The federal government still includes Columbus Day as one of its official holidays.

“People have to know this history, not to celebrate this man,” Salinas-Hultman said.

Not all attempts at erasing Columbus have been successful, however.

After considering removing a towering statue of Columbus in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio decided in January 2018 to leave the statue but would place “new historical markers in or around Columbus Circle explaining the history of Columbus and of the monument itself.”

Multiple times in the past four years, a statue of Columbus in Buffalo, New York’s Columbus Park has been vandalized. Simultaneously, activist groups have called to have the statue removed and the park renamed, although those efforts have not been successful

And in September 2019, a movement to remove a statue of Columbus in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis failed, although new signs are planned to be erected “to provide visitors with important historical context about Columbus.”

