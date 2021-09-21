Kingdom Manna, one of area's biggest food pantries, says it's at risk of drastic downsizing

Upon receiving the letter Monday, Debra said in Monday’s Facebook Live: “Did it disturb us? Yes, it did. And right away I called them. And here’s what I told them … I didn’t disrespect them. I wasn’t calling to threaten or anything of that nature, but this is what I told the gentleman that I talked to: First of all, we are a nonprofit organization … and I said that every penny that we receive for exchange for the products — the non-food products — that we sell for pennies on the dollar, every penny goes back into the operation of this organization. I said there is no way we’re going to be able to continue operating to the magnitude that we do: paying $2,000 a month for a driver — an experienced truck driver — paying $2,000 a month for gas and insurance, paying $600 a month for rent. There is no way.”