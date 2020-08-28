Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Food Fest set for tonight and Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine’s popular Greek Fest, put on by Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and normally held in June, has been postponed to this weekend and will take the modified format of a drive-thru Greek Food Fest.

The change, of course, is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Greek Fest organizers could nonetheless not be more excited that the fest is still happening, even if it may be in a condensed version.

“I’m most excited about having the community come out and support us. They have always been very supportive of us,” said Sofia Porcaro, an organizer for Greek Fest in charge of advertising and meal prepping. “Many people have asked us and were kind of disappointed that we didn’t have the festival, so we were trying for a more manageable event and were hoping to still offer our foods to the community.”

All food orders will be to-go, offering three of the most popular items from Greek Food Festival: whole Greek chicken dinners, gyro sandwiches and baklava.

Porcaro said those particular food items were chosen because the chicken and the gyro sandwiches are the fest’s staple.