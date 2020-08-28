 Skip to main content
Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Food Fest set for tonight and Saturday
Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Food Fest set for tonight and Saturday

RACINE — Racine’s popular Greek Fest, put on by Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and normally held in June, has been postponed to this weekend and will take the modified format of a drive-thru Greek Food Fest.

The change, of course, is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Greek Fest organizers could nonetheless not be more excited that the fest is still happening, even if it may be in a condensed version.

“I’m most excited about having the community come out and support us. They have always been very supportive of us,” said Sofia Porcaro, an organizer for Greek Fest in charge of advertising and meal prepping. “Many people have asked us and were kind of disappointed that we didn’t have the festival, so we were trying for a more manageable event and were hoping to still offer our foods to the community.”

All food orders will be to-go, offering three of the most popular items from Greek Food Festival: whole Greek chicken dinners, gyro sandwiches and baklava.

Porcaro said those particular food items were chosen because the chicken and the gyro sandwiches are the fest’s staple.

“We’re known for our Greek chicken and we’re known for our gyros. Only because this is a drive thru, we can’t offer what our (complete) menu usually is,” Porcaro said.

The hours are from 4-8 p.m. today, and from noon-7 p.m. Saturday. Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church is located at 1335 S. Green Bay Road, south of Highway 20 and just north of Wright Avenue.

