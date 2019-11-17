Kids not showing up; absenteeism a continuing issue at Unified

Horlick and Case were both rated “meets few expectations,” with Horlick increasing from 47.6 to 58.9 and Case going from 54.4 to 62.5, just tenths of a point away from “meets expectations.”

Julian Thomas Elementary stood out among high-poverty elementary schools, with a score of 69.7 and meets expectations. Its score for closing gaps, at 89.7 out of 100, was much higher than the state average. About 94% of Julian Thomas students are economically disadvantaged.

District spokeswoman Emily Neubauer attributed Julian Thomas’ success to the culture at the school.

“Their staff enjoy coming to work, they are passionate and caring for their students,” she said. “Families know that the school is there for them and it’s a safe place.”

Daca added that elementary teachers across the district are putting in a lot of hard work, and that it’s going to take time to see the results of a math curriculum implemented four years ago and an English-language arts curriculum implemented two years ago.