Kids not showing up; absenteeism a continuing issue at Unified

RACINE — Racine Unified School District officials say they cannot address student absenteeism on their own.
If not for its high absenteeism rate, which resulted in a five-point cut to its score, Unified would have fared better on this year’s state report card than it did last year.
“That’s a community problem,” Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said of absenteeism. “We try to get them in school as much as possible, but we also realize that some of our families don’t have resources, don’t have the knowledge of how it affects the student when they’re out of school.”
Each year, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction uses the report cards to evaluate schools and districts across the state based on academic achievement, academic growth, closing gaps between student groups and student engagement.
The state takes five points from each school or district if more than 13% of their students have an attendance rate of 84% or less. Report card results were released Tuesday and the district scored 56.8, down from 58 the previous year, and was rated “meets few expectations.”
The six Unified schools that had absenteeism rates above the threshold were Goodland and Knapp elementary, Starbuck Middle School and Horlick, Case and Park high schools. Park has the highest absenteeism rate in the district, at a whopping 33.7%. Park is hoping to turn that around.
“They’re working towards finding those kids and getting them back in school,” said Jakki Moga, Unified’s executive director of assessment. “They have a person whose sole job is to engage students back into school. He’s doing home visits.”
That position was created at Park at the start of this school year, using Title I funds. The goal there is to create a culture of belonging, with teachers and administrators lined up to greet and high-five students as they enter the building each morning.
Attendance is vital
All student absences are counted by the state when determining absenteeism numbers, whether they are excused or unexcused, including sick days, suspensions and expulsions. School officials say they need parents to understand that if an extended family vacation or days off for hunting season puts their child below 84% attendance, they are contributing to the problem.
“Getting the kids to school every day that it’s humanly possible is really important, not just for a test, not just for the state report card but for learning in general,” Daca said.
Last year, in an effort to combat absenteeism Knapp Elementary, one of Unified’s community schools, started a walking school bus with volunteers “picking up” students on foot and chauffeuring them to school. Because of this and other programs at Knapp, the school is not expecting to receive an absenteeism deduction next year.
This year’s report card uses achievement information from 2018-19 standardized tests but absenteeism statistics from the previous year, meaning that any impact from programs meant to bolster attendance will not show up in report-card results for two years.
District officials already know the absenteeism numbers from this year are not looking great, after some students missed school time in September while the district’s new busing contractor struggled to find enough drivers to cover all of its routes.
Positive points
While absenteeism continues to be a problem, three of Racine Unified’s comprehensive high schools increased their overall scores this year, with both Park and Horlick pulling themselves out of the failing category. This was the first year that high schools received a growth score, which helped Park tremendously. Park scored 86.9 out of 100 possible points for growth, far exceeding the state average growth score of 66 and taking itself from 37.4 and failing last year to 69.5 and “meets expectations” this year.
“That’s the evidence that lets us know that work that’s happening at the high schools is working,” Moga said. “We can say that our students are learning and growing.”
Previously, no high schools received a growth score, based on student improvement from year to year, because not enough data had been collected.
Horlick and Case were both rated “meets few expectations,” with Horlick increasing from 47.6 to 58.9 and Case going from 54.4 to 62.5, just tenths of a point away from “meets expectations.”
Julian Thomas Elementary stood out among high-poverty elementary schools, with a score of 69.7 and meets expectations. Its score for closing gaps, at 89.7 out of 100, was much higher than the state average. About 94% of Julian Thomas students are economically disadvantaged.
District spokeswoman Emily Neubauer attributed Julian Thomas’ success to the culture at the school.
“Their staff enjoy coming to work, they are passionate and caring for their students,” she said. “Families know that the school is there for them and it’s a safe place.”
Daca added that elementary teachers across the district are putting in a lot of hard work, and that it’s going to take time to see the results of a math curriculum implemented four years ago and an English-language arts curriculum implemented two years ago.
“I think our teachers are, they’re just working so hard and I don’t want the community to think that you can make leaps and bounds overnight or in one year,” Daca said. “This takes time. Real work takes time to embed and become a way of life. We’re trying to flip a system around. It’s a lot of work and I want to make sure the teachers get the credit for the work that they’re doing, because they are working so hard.”
Daca added that she believes that there’s more to what’s going on at Racine Unified schools than these state assessments, mostly based on one standardized test, taken on one day.