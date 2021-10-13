Kids make up 25% of current COVID-19 diagnoses. In Racine, that number is even higher

But “they make up in the neighborhood of 30% (of new cases) at this current point in time,” Kurdas said.

This increase in cases is attributed to the fact schools opened in full this year, he said.

However, as information provided by the Racine Public Health Department demonstrates, the rate of youths getting vaccinated is proceeding at sluggishly as the adult rate.

Children and COVID

According to the AAP, “over 6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic” and the rate of new cases remains “exceptionally high.”

AAP reported in the week prior to Oct. 7, there were 148,000 new child cases of COVID-19; in the month prior there were 750,000 new cases.

The report noted that while death and hospitalization due to COVID are rare for children, the long-term impact of COVID on developing bodies is still being studied.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with long-term COVID experience symptoms similar to those experienced by adults: Fatigue, headaches, insomnia, trouble concentrating, muscle and joint pain, and cough.