The splash pad, formally known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain, is a popular spot to stay cool when summer afternoons heat up. Located at Sam Johnson Parkway in Downtown Racine, the interactive water attraction is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The forecast for Racine calls for temperatures in the 80s through Thursday, with the high expected to be around 90 by Friday.