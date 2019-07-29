RACINE — Madison “Maddie” Crenshaw’s parents remember that from an early age, Maddie could be “dramatic.”
“She always tended to do fun things, like speak in different accents, and tended to get involved in little play-type things,” said Maddie’s mother, Debbie Crenshaw.
Debbie and Joe Crenshaw, Maddie’s father, said when she was younger, Maddie had her own YouTube channel, on which she video-blogged with her best friend, sharing funny skits.
“You could tell she had that wanted to be in front of people and she enjoyed that,” said Joe.
Maddie will certainly get to perform in front of a lot of people this summer as the principal singer/dancer in Kids from Wisconsin, which is scheduled to perform multiple shows per day during the Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 1 through Aug. 11 in West Allis.
Setting the stage
Maddie said she got serious about singing and performing when she was in sixth grade. She got more involved in choir and auditioned for school musicals.
“The first time I got a solo, it sparked something inside,” said Maddie. “It’s seeing the audience’s reaction. They say the louder the audience, the better the performance. It’s something so magical that performing makes that happen.”
But like anyone involved in theater, she’s had her fair share of disappointments and rejection.
“It’s all part of the business. You just have to keep pushing forward because there’s always going to failure in the world of theater,” she said. “My junior year, I wanted the lead role but wasn’t able to get it. It made me feel disappointed, but I came back the next year even stronger and learned how to be a better performer from that failure.”
During her time at Case High School — she graduated in 2018 — Maddie played Ellen in “Miss Saigon,” Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.”
She just completed her first year at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she is studying musical theater with a minor in music with an emphasis on vocal performance.
It was her vocal teacher who recommended that Maddie audition for Kids from Wisconsin.
Next level of professionalism
Her experience with the group has been very different from school plays: Instead of months of rehearsal and then a handful of shows, the group rehearsed for hours for 15 days. Since then they’ve been on the road, sometimes performing multiple shows a day.
“This definitely is a professional environment,” she said. “It gives you that professional feeling as though you were working for an actual theater company.”
Maddie said it’s been a lesson in how to maintain her vocal and overall health. Luckily, she said, her roommate is Elkhorn native and last year’s principal singer/dancer, Zoe Gatz. Gatz is studying musical theater and public relations at Carthage College in Kenosha.
“She is super sweet and so supportive,” said Maddie. “And talented beyond belief.”
She’s learned about how to manage her health, particularly her vocal health, during such a rigorous schedule — eating healthy, warming up her body and voice every day and drinking lots of water. She’s also learning how to keep a performance fresh and exciting after doing it over and over again.
“For a lot of kids it’s coffee — a lot of coffee,” she said. “For me, I try to think ahead on what I want to improve the next day.”
Her favorite songs are the medleys, where the kids sing together, make eye contact and interact.
“Especially in our closing number,” she said. “We have these really fun dresses that fit us perfectly. We get to dance around, and everybody is in that number.”
The experience has forced her to learn and grow so much so far. It has also confirmed that she is on the right path.
“I’ve improved vocally, dance-wise and as a person,” she said. “I feel much more confident performing, and I think this is such a great career choice for me.”
To see where and when Maddie Crenshaw and the Kids from Wisconsin are scheduled to perform this summer, go to www.kidsfromwisconsin.org/tour.
