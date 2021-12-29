Kicking off a new sport: Kicksleds come to River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA — Minnesota resident and Racine native Melisa Christensen has a soft spot for the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. A soft spot for the packed snow and the frozen ice especially.

“We would explore it when I was younger, when the ice was frozen,” she said. “I was 6, 7, 8 years old.”

She found a way to give back to the nature center that fostered so many of those fond memories for her by providing them kicksleds to try through her business, Brave the Snow.

“This little pocket of wild in Racine left an impression,” she said.

What is kicksledding?

According to Brave the Snow, a kicksled (which originated from Scandinavia) resembles a chair with handlebars attached to skis. The person controlling the kicksled stands on the metal runners and powers the sled by kicking — “Sort of like a scooter for the snow,” Christensen wrote in a release.

Kicksleds are currently available to rent at River Bend with appropriate snow conditions. There are adult-size and kid-size kicksleds; the adult sizes can hold approximately two kids and one adult. They are $15 an hour.

Jeanne Dernehl, executive director of River Bend, recommends hard-packed snow of at least 4 inches or sturdy ice — conditions you can find at the nature center.

“The best place for them to be is going to be on trails that have already been used for skis and snowshoes,” Dernehl said.

Kicksleds have been around for over a century. They were mainly manufactured in Sweden, Norway and Finland, but many have gone out of business. Christensen’s small business retails kicksleds and accessories online, and she also runs a blog on the site with more tales and information about the sport.

Christensen first discovered kicksledding in 2019, but there was no local option for her to buy kicksleds. She saw potential in the sport and wanted to introduce it to different parts of the country, especially since most people have never heard of it, she said.

She opened Brave the Snow in January 2021, coming from a career background in education.

There’s no snow yet in the Racine area — “It stinks!” Dernehl said, laughing — but when it hits and accumulates enough, the center is going to be open for seven days a week to give everyone a chance to try out the kicksleds.

It’s for anyone

Christensen brought the kicksleds to the folks at River Bend at one point. “They had never seen a kicksled before but they were eager to try them out,” she wrote in the release.

After cruising the trails, River Bend staff said, “Kicksledding makes you feel like a kid again.”

“There’s no learning curve,” Dernehl said. The staff will teach you about the kicksleds if you’re interested, but it doesn’t take much to learn how to do it.

“It’s an easy sport,” Christensen told a reporter. “You don’t need lessons, you just know it naturally.”

Any age range can try it and modify how they ride the kicksleds to their comfort. For example, the staff at River Bend who tried them out ranged from teenagers to those in their 70s.

“It really accommodates a lot of people,” Dernehl said.

Not only is kicksledding accessible for most people, it is also a sport that can be enjoyed safely in the outdoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dernehl pointed out.

Outdoor tourism in general has bolstered Wisconsin’s economy since the pandemic began. Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed $7.8 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, according to a 2020 report from Travel Wisconsin.

It’s been a mixed bag of traffic at River Bend, she said. Schools haven’t visited the center on a field trip since the beginning of COVID, but “a lot of new people came in within the last two years. We have a lot of new friends.”

“We just want to remind people that (the center) is still a safe option,” Dernehl said.

For more information on kicksledding and where in Wisconsin you can kicksled, visit www.bravethesnow.com.

