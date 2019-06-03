RACINE — Racine runners will not have to go far to organize or find a way to participate in different endurance and race events.
5Kevents.org, a Racine-based company founded in 2010, plans to open retail and office space at 215 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.
From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, the company plans to host an open house during Downtown’s annual First Friday event. Visitors will be able to enjoy free Nestle’s Chocolate, water, samples of Sport-Tea and receive a commemorative Racine Lighthouse pin just for stopping by.
According to its website, 5Kevents.org provides event planning and race services to organizations and charities that wish to fundraise or promote awareness of their events. With a primary focus on endurance events, the organization makes planning, marketing, and execution of events simple, straightforward, and profitable to the sponsoring organization.
Patrick Flynn, owner, said he has wanted to set up space in the Downtown area.
“The company was incubated at Downtown Racine’s Launch Box, which was created to stimulate new business growth in the area,” Flynn said. “We greatly enjoyed orchestrating the 5K during the recent St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Parade event with Downtown Racine Corporation, and look forward to our new partnership with Lighthouse Run. There is so much energy Downtown. The time seems right to take this important step there.”
The company boosts over 50 events last year alone and owns 27 trademarked and themed events that it licenses nationwide.
But 5Kevents.org is more than just an event company. The company offers clients resources to operate a successful event from online registration, timing services, sponsorship programs, decorated apparel, signs and banners, rental equipment, medals, social media and web applications.
For more information, go online to http://5kevents.org or call 877-570-4434.
