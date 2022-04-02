Kestrel Hawk landfill closure shouldn't affect Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant

RACINE — With the news that the Kestrel Hawk landfill will be closing next year, and the steps the City of Racine will take to manage its trash, some in the suburbs are wondering what their municipalities will do.

However, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Caledonia and the smaller municipalities east of Interstate 94 utilize different systems which do not rely on Kestrel Hawk.

These municipalities contract for waste management. Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant contract with GFL Muskego LLC while Caledonia, Elmwood Park, and Wind Point Village contract with Franksville-based John’s Disposal.

Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said Mount Pleasant has always contracted out for the management of its solid waste and recycling.

The current contract with GFL began on Jan. 1, 2021, and is good for five years with an option to renew for another two years.

Amanda Gain, Sturtevant’s administrator and treasurer, said her village was negotiating a new contract for waste management and therefore would not comment on the issue.

Caledonia Village Trustee Thomas Weatherston said, to his knowledge, none of Caledonia’s solid waste goes to Kestrel Hawk.

Nearing the end

Kestrel Hawk landfill’s days are numbered.

John Rooney, city commissioner of public works, told the Committee of the Whole on March 15 there was some talk the owners of the landfill might try to enlarge the footprint, but that did not come to pass.

The city contracted with Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC to study its options.

The study showed that continuing with the same system — using city trucks to haul the trash directly to the landfill — would be too expensive due to the location of other landfills in the state. The cost would come from increased fuel usage, but the city would also need additional personnel for that system.

Instead the city plans to build a transfer station. Once the transfer station is completed, the city trucks will take the garbage there. A company contracted by the city will then pick up the garbage for disposal in a more-distant landfill.

Municipal transfer stations are typically enclosed and are emptied out every day, limiting the escape of stenches that could bother neighbors.

The project would require about 2 acres of property.

The cost of construction for the building and necessary equipment — such as a scale, a large front-end loader and compactor — is estimated at $3 million.

City officials don’t expect a sharp increase in cost for residents.

