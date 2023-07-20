KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts on July 25 at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Performing Tuesday night is Twilight Jazz favorite the Ivy Ford Band.

With her signature red lipstick and catlike eyeglasses, the busy Ford has made a name for herself as “Chicago’s Blues Kitten.”

A versatile, talented old soul, her voice, energy, and stage presence connects with those around her. She also plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar and guitar, performing across genres including blues, R&B and soul.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

This year’s lineup also includes:

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.