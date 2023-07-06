KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts on July 11 at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Performing Tuesday night is local favorite the Kal Bergendahl Project.

The local group is fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. Also in the group are Russ Johnson on trumpet, Brent Griffin on alto saxophone, Steve Jacob on tenor saxophone, Olen Franklin on drums and Dave Sturino on keyboards. The band will be performing “all our original music from our three EP’s ‘Parallels Ch.’s I, II & III,’” Bergendal said.

Also, the band’s single “The Meadow” was released in May.

“It’s the first single from our upcoming release, ‘Parallels Ch. IV’ due out later this summer, “ Bergendahl said. “We will be playing four other songs from the new release as well.” For more about the group, go to kalbproject.com/music.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

This year’s lineup also includes:

July 25: Ivy Ford Band

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.