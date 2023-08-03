KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts on Aug. 8 at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Performing Tuesday night is Twilight Jazz favorite the Dave Braun Trio.

Following the traditional jazz style of Barney Kessel, the trio features Dave Braun on lead guitar; his wife, Paula Braun, on fretless bass; and their son, Pete Braun, on drums.

The group “thinks, plays and breathes together,” Dave Braun said.

Their emotionally charged music, he added, “emulates the great piano trios of Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole.”

The trio also performs most Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Somers.

Paula Braun also plays flute with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, which she first joined in 1971. She has also taught private piano and flute lessons and music at The Prairie School in Racine.

Dave Braun is a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate who has been performing jazz in this area for more than three decades. He also sponsors free concerts at UW-Parkside through his business, Southeast Wisconsin Hearing Center.

Pete Braun describes himself as “an actuary by day, an athlete on weekends and a musician at night.” He’s also the father of two young sons.

Twilight Jazz grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

This year’s summer season will conclude on Aug. 22 with the band Deeppockets.

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.