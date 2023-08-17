KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz wraps up its 20th season with a free concert Tuesday, Aug. 22, on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The band Deeppockets is performing.

For two decades, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has been drawing crowds from throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, organizers said.

Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.