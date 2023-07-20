KENOSHA — When talking about the St. Therese Catholic Church festival, three things stand out: Cornhole, a car show and the Beatles.

The Cornhole Championship tournament, which started in 2019, starts at noon on Sunday.

Cornhole — or bean bag toss — “is getting bigger and bigger in this area,” Festival Chairman Adam Kavalauskas said, “and local leagues have formed. We wanted to feature something that exists within the festival and takes advantage of our beautiful grounds here. We invite the cornhole players to enjoy some food and drinks while they’re here.”

Here’s the scoop: Two-person teams can sign up at the website, www.st-therese-kenosha.org. Just two spots remained as of Wednesday. If it rains Sunday, the tournament will move indoors. The top three teams will receive cash (top prize is $500) and other prizes. The cost to enter is $50.

The car show

A highlight of the festival each year is the car show on Sunday, usually attracting more than 200 cars.

The car show is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (rain or shine), with awards and trophies and dash plaques given out. A professional photographer will take photos of all the cars and share them on the church’s Facebook page, Kavalauskas said.

The Beatles

Another festival favorite, The Beatles tribute band The Britins — yeah, yeah, yeah! — returns to close out the festival on Sunday night.

Other live music: the band Trip plays Friday night, and Joe 2.0 takes the festival stage on Saturday night.

The festival also has crafts for sale, Catholic information available, and several activities for children of all ages, including inflatables and games.

The cash raffle will be awarded Sunday night.

Food items

Food is a subject that comes up repeatedly when talking about a church festival.

At St. Therese, the Food Court is all under a pavilion, offering shade and rain protection.

The festival food extravaganza starts Friday night with the parish’s popular Friday Night Fish Fry (usually only available during Lent), served outside on the festival grounds.

Other food items available at the festival include Italian sausage, Italian beef, pizza, corn on the cob, soft pretzels, fried green beans, chicken wings, onion rings and Phatman’s Smash Burgers.

A popular item that was made into an “official menu item” in 2019 is the Italian combo (hot beef and sausage together).

The festival’s “sweet shoppe” features homemade bakery goods, ice cream and strawberry shortcake.

The grounds

A big draw each year at St. Therese is the festival site, which is like a park, with huge trees and plenty of shade.

Those grounds contain permanent structures that can offer shelter if it rains. There’s also plenty of space for parking.

Beth Sturino, a longtime festival volunteer, said, while church festivals thrive on food, music, games and other activities, the biggest draw is the people.

“What makes it fun is all the people you run into, she said. “It’s the camaraderie.”

Festival details

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21-23

Where: The festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St.