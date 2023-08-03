KENOSHA — When you hear terms like “kugelis” and “Lithuanian sausage,” you know it’s time for the St. Peter Catholic Church festival.

The three-day festival takes place on the spacious grounds outside the church, 2224 30th Ave. on Kenosha’s northside.

Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The festival includes games, a silent auction area, a grand prize raffle, live music, an outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and food and drink for the whole family.

The festivities start with a fish fry outside on the church grounds from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

The popular dessert and ice cream booth, featuring strawberry shortcake and other items, will be open all three days.

Along with the fish fry, the festival features diverse food offerings, including the festival staple kugelis (a Lithuanian potato dish, sold Saturday and Sunday), DeRango’s pizza, Vignieri’s hot beef, hamburgers, bratwurst, Lithuanian sausage, hot dogs, French fries, cheese curds, corn-on-the-cob and pretzels.

In addition to all the different foods available, festival organizers say the event “is a local celebration of faith and togetherness.”

Live music

The festival’s outdoor stage will be busy all weekend. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs; there are also benches provided.

On Friday, Bound for Branson will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Outdoor music on Saturday features the popular Eddie Butts Band, performing from 7:15 to 10:45 p.m. (The dance floor is usually full while the group performs. Expect an enthusiastic crowd.)

On Sunday, the Beatles tribute band The Britins takes the stage — yeah, yeah, yeah — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Raffles and games

All weekend there will be games and inflatables and children’s games.

The Grand Prize Raffle’s prizes include $6,000 cash, a Weber grill, a $500 cash prize and gift cards for $250 and $50.

A silent auction with 200-plus baskets features a variety of items, including sports items, collectibles and gift certificates to local restaurants. Also for sale are handmade crafts and religious items.