KENOSHA — The secret is out: This weekend’s “Secret Garden Walk” opens five private gardens to the public.

The tour, organized each summer by the Four Season Garden Club, is Saturday near Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. The “bonus” stop — St. Matthew’s ElderGarten — even has a view of Lake Michigan from its spot at 5835 Fourth Ave.

The ElderGarten is “a recent addition to Kenosha and is billed as a ‘Senior Gardening Community in a Park-like Setting,’” Garden Club member Lynda Guy said. “Our club is very pleased to support their efforts and display their successes this year.”

Private gardens on the tour are:

6226 Fifth Ave., the home of Nan Mellem:

“A Study in Slow Transition.”

Mellem has always been a gardener.

Probably because it’s in her genes.

“My mom and grandmother were gardeners,” she said, while walking around her backyard.

After moving to Kenosha, she joined the Four Seasons Garden Club, in 2013, and since then has continued “just playing in my yard,” as she puts it.

She’s been busy adding “the finishing touches” to her yard for Saturday’s garden walk.

“I’ll have some of my artwork out here in the yard,” she said, “and everything has been a bit ‘dolled up’ for the tour.”

Gardening is relaxing for her, and she looks forward to “those golden moments when you’re sitting in the garden just enjoying it all.”

Her advice for folks who want to start gardening is to “just have fun with it. Many things have died on me, but I don’t take it personally. It’s probably just the soil or the light the plant doesn’t like.”

QR codes: Mellem will have QR code set up in her yard, “which take people to my garden page, NancyMellem.com. You’ll see a slide show of the garden as it went through changes.” (Fun fact: Mellem goes by “Nan,” so her name is a double palindrome.)

318 69th St., the home of Elizabeth and Tim Garland

: “Vignettes”

Tim Garland has been a landscaping professional for more than two decades, but gardening is more than just a business to him.

“As a species, humans are hard-wired to be close to nature,” he said while walking around his yard. “Gardening helps us reconnect to the natural world.”

There are three spaces in a landscape, he said: “The private area, inside the home; the intermediate semi-private area; and the public area.”

As an example, the front yard of his home has a sitting area that offers a lot of privacy “but you can also engage with your neighbors.”

While the front of the 1928 Mediterranean home is “understated, with classic colors and elements,” the backyard “changes all the time.”

“We have four different spaces we can retreat to and enjoy in different parts of the day and with different vantage points,” he said.

The landscape is described as “vignettes” for the Garden Club tour because “at different times of the year, we have different plants blooming,” Garland explained.

While you’ll find tropical plants — “they add a lush feel” — colorful bedding plants and even a salmon “swimming” among the rhododendrons, what you won’t find are many weeds.

That’s by design.

“We plant our garden beds thickly,” allowing weeds “little opportunity to thrive,” Garland said.

He also choose plants with an eye toward giving an assist to nature.

“I’m all about birding and wildlife,” he explained. “I choose plants that can hold hundreds of species of caterpillars, because that brings in the songbirds.”

Another key element to the Garlands’ yard is repurposing items, like the old TV antenna that is now home to climbing plants and a tree stump that blooms with annuals.”

“We’re always playing around in the garden,” he said. “We like to change it up and make the backyard an inviting space.”

For more about Tim Garland’s Garland Alliance business, go to garlandalliance.com.

6910 Third Ave., the home of Marsha Caporaso:

“Variation on an English Garden”

When Caporaso moved into her Tudor Revival house in 1995, “the backyard was a blank slate.”

Then she took a tour of famous English gardens in the summer of 1996 and has worked to bring “an English garden vibe” to her Kenosha landscape.

She’s been a Four Seasons Garden Club member for about two decades, and it’s not unusual to find her digging in the dirt in her backyard.

Especially a few days before the “Secret Garden Walk.”

“The garden changes daily,” she said, looking around her flower garden. “Blooms die, and weeds keep re-emerging. I hope people won’t be horrified to see some weeds here — there will be weeds.”

She enjoys the “entire process” of gardening.

“I love the beauty of creating a garden: Selecting the plants, learning about the plants and starting plants from seed.”

From year to year, “you don’t know how the garden will look,” she added. “I love the whole experimentation of it and the drama of finding out how the plants will do.”

Her plants include roses — “we’re always battling Japanese beetles” — and wildflowers like Queen of the Prairie.

On her shady patio, she even has two lime trees, which survived the winter inside her garage.

“They did fine and even bloomed,” Caporaso said. “I got out of my car one day and noticed a lovely smell. It was the lime trees.”

Her yard also features architectural details: An original piece from a building in Chicago and a concrete cast of a lion’s head that came from a historic building in St. Louis.

She’s looking forward to chatting with other gardeners during Saturday’s tour.

“That’s the fun of it,” she said, “It’s a labor of love, and you get to talk to people about the gardens.”

6314 Fifth Ave., the home of Caroline Howe and Keith Surroz

: “Grand Plans to a Work in Progress”

Howe and Surroz have a master plan for their garden, which now sits in a dusty folder somewhere.

Instead, they take constant inspiration from “a 3-for-1 sale or a neighborhood walk.”

The backyard has three water features and a covered deck where they “splurge with tropical blossoms.”

217 69th St., the home of Crystal and Steve Miller:

“The Horseshoe Garden”

When the Miller family moved to this home in 2019, they “had no idea how much they would enjoy the pleasures of small space gardening.”

Their home has only a “side yard,” which has become “a focal point of daily life” for the family.

Crystal Miller calls this space a “horseshoe,” explaining how she enjoys creating spaces “where people gather, not in circles, but in a horseshoe shape where there is always an open space for an acquaintance to join in.”

The Millers’ goal is for visitors “to feel the joy that this garden provides.”