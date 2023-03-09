The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” — which played for two weekends in Downtown Kenosha — moves to Inspiration Studios, a 50-seat theater at 1500 73rd St. in West Allis, for three shows.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

Tickets are $15 and are available through the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s Facebook page.

The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, debuted on Broadway in 1959. The story follows a black family’s experiences in south Chicago, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances with an insurance payout after the death of the father.

Adrianna Jones, who is directing this show, said the cast rehearsed in a small, intimate space before moving to the Rhode Center for the Arts stage “so this is like bringing the show back to where we started it.”