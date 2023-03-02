KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, has completed its “face-lift,” with the entire layout of the gallery changing, officials said.

With the new design creating more space, “we continue looking to add new 2D and 3D artists to join our community,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “Interested artists can stop in and fill out an artist agreement and drop off two pieces of art during our regular gallery hours. They will be reviewed and we will be back in touch with you.”

Wolf invites people to “stop in and see what you think of the gallery changes.”

In addition to the gallery changes, the venue is also getting ready for its Spring Show, opening March 16 and running through April 30.

“The show will coincide with the very popular Bowls and Books event on March 29,” Wolf said.

2D artwork up to 24-by-30 inches in size is eligible for this show.

“The work need not be framed but must be wired for hanging,” Wolf said.

The cost to submit one or two pieces for the exhibit (plus an application form) is $10. Art pieces can be dropped of March 2-12 during regular gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Visitors to the gallery during this show are invited to vote for their favorite entry on the ballots provided.

For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.