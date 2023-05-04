KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting an opening reception for its new Artist Show.

The free reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Light refreshments will be served.

“Stop by during the reception if you can,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf, “or during our regular hours to see what our artists have been up to.”

The gallery is also accepting new members.

Interested individuals can apply by contacting Joann Bates at joannbates.jb@gmail.com to start the process. In your email, include at least two photos of your work and a short bio, Wolf said.

For the spring/summer season, the gallery is now open with expanded hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.