SOMERS — Kenosha County Parks is hosting a Picnic in the Park celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The free event features activities for all ages: Live music, interactive kids’ activities, food trucks and fireworks.

There will also be a dash of learning available, too, at the all-day event, with educational booths “aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on the value of parks,” according to organizers.

Picnic in the Park is 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 in the area around the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park.

In addition to the activities, Kenosha County Parks will host food truck vendors as part of the Biergarten’s summer long “Traveling Food Truck Series.”

As for live music, here’s the schedule:

Milwaukee-based band Brewtown Beat will kick off the event at 4 p.m., playing “a tribute to Ska music with a wide mix of ‘80s, ‘90s and more in their own upbeat style.”

The headliner act, starting at 6:30 p.m., is Chris Kroeze. The Wisconsin native, who still lives in Barron, was a runnerup on NBC’s “The Voice” and has scored on the country music charts. He got his first guitar on his sixth birthday “and hasn’t put it down since.”

In 2015, he began a busy stretch of playing more than 175 shows a year, creating a loyal fan following. That popularity soared in 2018, when he appeared on NBC’s hit TV show “The Voice,” making it all the way to the finals. In the finale, Kroeze sang his song “Human,” on his way to becoming the most streamed artist in the show’s history.

Picnic in the Park ends — literally — with a bang when fireworks go off at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.).

Note: Shuttle buses will take visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas, with additional parking available at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Upcoming Kenosha County Park events

The fall season will be a busy one in Kenosha County Parks, with several events scheduled:

Sunday, Sept. 3: Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter Car Show in Petrifying Springs Park. The car show moved from Simmons Island to “Pets” in 2021 “and it was wildly successful,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins. “It’s a beautiful open space, and a lot of classic cars — more t

han 450 — fit in there.”

Saturday, Sept. 9:

Oktoberfest in Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake. “This event has been going on for more than a decade,” Collins said of the annual celebration, highlighted by the popular “Dachshund Dash” wiener dog race. “It’s run by a dedicated group of local volunteers.”

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17:

Petrifying Springs Biergarten Oktoberfest. “This is a huge event,” Collins said, “which draws a big crowd.” As for why these “Oktoberfest” events are happening in September and not October, he explained that the “Oktoberfest” name refers to the seasonal beers and not the month. Also, Wisconsin weather in September is more generally more favorable for outdoor events — and “Septemberfest” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Fall Fun Fest at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park. “This is a traditional event with hay rides, animal demonstrations, children’s crafts and food, Collins said. Though it’s in mid-September “it always seems to be scorching hot that day,” he said, adding that “we planted a lot of trees there, so in about 20 years we’ll have more shade.”

Saturday, Sept. 23:

Fall Wheel Ride. This event starts in Kennedy Park, with bike riders heading to Petrifying Springs Park, where they’ll find refreshments and bike-friendly activities.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Flannel Fest in Petrifying Springs Park. This event, which was new in 2021, features the Jockey Undie Run and a lumberjack show.