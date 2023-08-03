KENOSHA — The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with a performance by Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones.

The high energy act performs Rock and Roll hits of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s as well as Surf, Rock-a-billy and original songs, concert organizers said.

There are two free concerts today, Aug. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

The lineup for the evening performances after this week includes:

Aug. 10: Unity. An award-winning original roots band based in Wisconsin, Unity treats fans to old Roots, Rock, and Reggae favorites along with original music.

Aug. 17: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, featuring music for everyone.

Aug. 24: Jonny Lyons & the Pride. Jonathan put together his dream five-piece show band and has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

Aug. 31: Infinity. Formed in 1985, Infinity grew from being not only a Journey Tribute band, but one of the top drawing cover bands in the Midwest.