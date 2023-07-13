KENOSHA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s festival is back in Columbus Park, at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street.

The festival is open 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 14; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

For Tom Rizzo, the longtime festival chairman, it’s great to be back.

“As I like to say, ‘Come for the cannoli, stay for the entertainment,’ ” he said of the event.

A cherished tradition at the festival each year is the Sunday procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area. The procession through the Columbus Park neighborhood starts at 1 p.m. (lining up starts at 12:40 p.m.) in front of the church on Sunday, ending in the church with the Benediction at 2 p.m.

This year’s Procession, Rizzo said, is extra special — thanks to the calendar.

“The actual date of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel lands on Sunday, the 16th, this year,” he said. “Our Festival Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Sunday,” followed by the procession through the neighborhood.

Also on Sunday, Miss Kenosha Willow Newell will be at the festival from 3 to 4:30 p.m. “for anyone to get a photo with her and maybe an autograph,” Rizzo said.

The food

As always, homemade food is a huge part of the festival.

Once again, Rizzo said, “the Ladies Society of Mount Carmel will be making over 1,000 pounds of homemade pasta and some 225 gallons of homemade sauce.”

The spaghetti dinner is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the parish hall, 1919 54th St. (Carryouts are available.)

Besides the church’s homemade spaghetti dinner, foods available at the festival include Italian sausage, Italian beef and meatball bombers, pizza, mozzarella sticks, eggplant strips, deep-fried meatballs, homemade egg rolls, Italian Fried Dough (“the best,” Rizzo says), hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken strips, French fries, nachos and corn on the cob. Sweets include cream puffs, cannoli, tiramisu, ice cream and other Italian dessert items, such as homemade genetti cookies.

The music

The festival’s music starts Friday with the veteran group The Chevelles performing from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by Heart tribute band Heartless, from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday: Frank Parise and Tom Belotti lead the band Vinyl Remix, playing from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by the band Who Knew, making its Mount Carmel festival debut. The band is “an up-tempo group with a huge set list of songs they can pick from for all kinds of fun,” Rizzo said.

Sunday’s music features “two super band from Kenosha,” Rizzo said. Up first is Yesterday’s Children, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., playing music from “the era of ‘when music was music,’” Rizzo said.

Closing out the festival on Sunday is Tailspin, performing 6:30 to 9 p.m. “Erin McKeon Ricchio leads the band in vocals with her great voice,” Rizzo said. “And Keith Browne is amazing on trumpet.”

Children’s games are open all three days. The raffle’s grand prize — $10,000 — will be drawn Sunday night at 9:45.

Rizzo said the parish has “a great Festival Board that works so hard on this event, made up of Claudia Presta, Pablo Torres, Jimmy Spallato, Chuck Romano, Fausto Fioravanti and Rick Pierangeli. And then there are the parishioners who volunteer their time to make our festival the longest running, best church festival anywhere. None of this happens without all of them.”