KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series closes its 2023 season Wednesday night with a New Orleans-themed show starring the Extra Crispy Brass Band.

The concert, rescheduled from July 12, starts at 6 p.m. with DJ Mr262.

At 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30, the eight-piece Extra Crispy Brass Band will perform a variety of music, ranging from jazz standards to contemporary pop tunes, played in the style of a traditional New Orleans street band.

The “back line” consists of two drummers and a sousaphone. The drummers play bass drum and snare drum respectively, both with cymbals. The sousaphone plays the role traditionally occupied by a bass player.

The “front line” features two trumpets, one tenor saxophone (doubling on soprano) and two trombones.

Performances often include an acoustic parade to or from the stage, or around the venue.

The performance takes place in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

The addition this summer of local DJ’s at the shows “is a creative way to personalize the fan engagement so music aficionados can request their favorite tunes while jamming to the unique mixing styles of each professional DJ,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, which presents the concerts.

The concerts, he added, have “a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy throughout the evening. It’s such an uplifting outdoor vibe for all to experience. That’s the joy of it all.”

The park opens at 5 p.m., with the music starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

Lincoln Park Live is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Kenosha’s Parks Alliance. For more information, go to mahone