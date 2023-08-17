KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series wraps up its eighth season of free concerts with a show Wednesday night, Aug. 23, in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

At each performance this summer, a local DJ kicks off the show.

On Aug. 23, DJ Cash starts at 6 p.m., with the Kal Bergendahl Project, a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band, starting at 6:45 p.m.

The vibrant unit features some of the area’s most familiar jazz faces. Blending free-flowing funk and memorable melodies; the ensemble is driven by a stellar horn section.

The local group is fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. Also in the group are Eric Jacobson on trumpet, Ben Olson on alto saxophone, Steve Jacob on tenor saxophone, Olen Franklin on drums and Quinten Farr on keyboards. The band will be performing original music from their four EP’s, “Parallels Ch.’s I, II, III and IV. (For more about the group, go to kalbproject.com/music).

“The addition of our local DJ’s is a creative way to personalize the fan engagement so music aficionados can request their favorite tunes while jamming to the unique mixing styles of each professional DJ,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, which presents the concerts.

The concerts, he added, have “a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy throughout the evening. It’s such an uplifting outdoor vibe for all to experience. That’s the joy of it all.”

On concert nights, the park opens at 5 p.m., with the music starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is free to all performances. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

Lincoln Park Live is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Kenosha’s Parks Alliance. For more information, go to mahonefund.org/lpl/

Coming up: The Kal Bergendahl Project is celebrating the release of “Parallels Ch. IV” with a concert at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The concert starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Admission is $7 (suggested donation). There will also be giveaways and food and drink specials. This is for adults, age 21 and over.